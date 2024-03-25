We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are less than 12 hours left to shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and things are heating up. The clock is ticking as we scramble to fill our carts with everything from fashion staples to celeb-approved beauty picks to gamechanging home upgrades'. In other words, we're in the final play, and overtime isn't an option — if there was ever a time to get our heads in the shopping game, it's now. So, huddle up, bestie, because we've got a plan to help you score all the best deals without having to spend precious time scrolling through the entire site.
Namely, if you're looking to catch all the very best deals on Amazon that you know will live up to the hype, the best shortcut is to weed out the top-selling items that other shoppers are adding to their carts. The flip side of this, though, is that these items are also the most likely to sell out before you get a chance to join the scrimmage. To streamline the process, we've rounded up the best picks that are going fast right now, so you're just a few clicks away from landing a touchdown of savings. From the mega-viral COSRX snail mucin essence & Grande Cosmetics lash serum to problem-solving laundry machine descalers & car cleaning gels, these picks are a guaranteed win for you & your wallet.
We're handing the ball off to you now — don't fumble it!
Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel
Give the small nooks and crannies of your car, home, and electronic devices a thorough clean with this nifty cleaning gel. Simply take the gel and gently push it into any cracks to pick up dust, crumbs & small debris; it can be reused multiple times, making it a high-value item for less than just $6.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This mega-viral snail mucin essence is the most popular item on our list, and it's been purchased by 100K+ Amazon shoppers in the past month alone. It's formulated with 96.5% snail secretion filtrate to help target skin concerns like dryness, aging, and dullness. Out of the 60,500+ five-star Amazon reviews, multiple shoppers have described it as a "miracle," "gamechanger," "holy grail," "magic potion" — you get the idea.
COSRX All About Snail Kit
Speaking of which, the entire COSRX snail mucin collection has been selling like crazy, and this All About Snail Kit is the perfect way to try out the popular essentials while getting the most bang for your buck. It comes with travel-sized bottles of the snail mucin cleanser, essence, eye cream, and all-in-one cream.
Active Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler - Pack of 24
'Tis the season for spring cleaning your home, and that includes your washing machine. These eco-friendly foaming tablets tackle residue & grime buildup (even in the places you can't see or reach), remove odors, and help maintain your laundry machine's performance in the long term.
They have 79,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about everything from ease of use to value, quality, and smell.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
If you're curious about how well this viral eyelash serum works, we recommend taking a look at the amazing before/after pictures that Amazon shoppers have shared. The serum is infused with vitamins, peptides & amino acids that help you achieve longer, thicker lashes in a matter of weeks.
It has 33,800+ five-star reviews, and it's widely beloved by celebrities like Lala Kent, Paige DeSorbo & Luann de Lesseps, to name a few.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist
Glow, baby, glow with this top-rated self-tan face mist that's the perfect beauty essential to stock up on as we prepare for the warmer months ahead. The ultra-lightweight formula is infused with skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and can be spritzed under or over makeup.
The mist has earned a highly devoted following even among celebs like Ashley Graham, who says it makes her feel like she's on a "never-ending vacation."
Crest 3D Whitestrips
These Crest teeth whitening strips were purchased by 80K+ shoppers in the past month and have 64,700+ five-star reviews to boot. Formulated with the same whitening ingredient as dentists, these strips are designed to effectively whiten your teeth by 20 levels in just 22 days, according to the brand. TBH, the before/after pictures were enough to convince me to add a pack to my own cart as I was writing this.
Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy - Pack of 5
Give your bathroom a spa-worthy makeover with this top-rated shower caddy set, which includes two shower caddies, two soap holders, one toothbrush holder & five adhesives. They're super easy to install on your walls (without requiring any drilling or extra tools), and they're crafted from durable, rustproof stainless steel.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Keep your skin looking radiant and feeling hydrated all year long by stocking up on the shopper-loved Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. It's crafted with 20% botanical oils and humectants that rapidly absorb into your skin for a refreshing feel, and it can be used under or over your makeup. Spritz & glow — it's that easy!
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
This eyeshadow stick is the ultimate makeup staple for beauty gurus & novices alike — it comes in 53 different colors & finishes, is infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamin C & E, and even comes with a built-in sponge for easy blending. Did we mention that it's only $11 and has 28,400+ five-star reviews?
(Psst, we love this eyeshadow stick so much, we dedicated a whole article to it; it's really that good.)
Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask With Canadian Colloidal Clay
Vanessa Hudgens launched this face mask exclusively on Amazon, and safe to say, we're obsessed (seriously — check out our full rundown on it here). It deeply cleanses your pores and pulls out toxins from the skin in just four(!) minutes, and it's formulated with potent ingredients like Canadian colloidal clay, lactic acid & giant sea kelp.
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 - Hair Dryer & Hot Air Brush
Not only are you getting a 51% discount upfront on this Allure award-winning hot air styler, you'll also be saving time & salon-appointment money. It dries and styles your hair in just a few minutes, and it's ideal for all hair types and lengths, according to the brand.
The styler, which has 376,900+ five-star reviews, comes with four adjustable heat settings that deliver less heat exposure (read: less hair damage & breakage).
Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook
Streamline your note-taking and office organization with this shopper-loved smart reusable notebook. It's available in a wide variety of colors and page formats, and it connects to the correlating app that allows you to scan & upload your notes to the cloud. Afterward, you just need to wipe the pages clear and it'll be ready for use once again!
This notebook comes with 36 pages, Pilot Pen, microfiber cleaning cloth, and access to the Rocketbook App. Learn more about what makes this notebook so amazing here.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
