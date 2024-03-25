Riley Strain's Death Appears "Accidental," Police Say After Preliminary Autopsy

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

New details about the death of University of Missouri student Riley Strain have been made public.

On March 23, one day after the 22-year-old's body was found in the Cumberland River in Nashville following an almost two-week search, the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed to WKRN that Strain's preliminary autopsy had been completed. They said his death continues to appear "accidental," with no foul play-related trauma.

A police spokesperson echoed similar comments to the Tennessean newspaper, adding, "A detective attended the autopsy examination." Toxicology results are still pending.

E! News has reached out to the department for comment and has not heard back.

The police had also stated March 22, after announcing that the college student's body had been located, that "There are no signs of foul play at this time."

One of Strain's friends had reported him missing to police March 9, a day after he was last seen publicly, on a night out with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers in Nashville.