Save Up to 50% on Shapewear Deals From the Amazon Big Spring Sale: Feel Fabulous for Less

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to feeling confident in my outfits, comfort is non-negotiable. Whether I'm dressing up or keeping it casual, the right shapewear can make all the difference in how I look and feel. From providing extra coverage under sheer fabrics to smoothing out any lines or bumps, shapewear is my go-to solution for achieving a flawless silhouette. Plus, it's a lifesaver in to prevent chafing, especially during long days or special events.
If you're on the hunt for affordable yet top-quality shapewear options, look no further than the Amazon Big Spring Sale. With a curated selection of E! Shopping Editor-approved and customer-loved picks, you'll find everything you need to refresh your shapewear wardrobe and elevate your confidence. Shop now and experience the transformative power of shapewear for yourself!
Nebility Women Butt Lifter Shapewear Hi-Waist Double Tummy Control Panty
This piece is very thoughtfully designed with breathable fabric. It is constructed to deliver tummy control, lift the butt, and give an hourglass shape, according to the brand. Choose from black or beige, with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
This style has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I love how these fit! Sucks in my stomach and makes me feel confident again. So much better for bathroom uses. I hate trying to undo a body suit and then spend all that time twisting and pulling to get it redone! These are a KEEPER."
SHAPERX Body Shaper Zipper Open Bust Bodysuit
If you dread putting on shapewear and taking it off, this zipper will make things so much easier for you. This design targets your stomach, waist, and butt. It has an open-bust design, which accommodates your go-to bra. Choose from beige and black.
This bodysuit has 30,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Gawd dayum. I knew that this would help smooth me out but damn! It sucks in all the right places and smooths out everything way better than I expected. there are also almost no lines in my clothing when i wear this under something tight!"
Maidenform Open-Bust Body Shaper
You might be looking at this one with a little bit of confusion, but let me explain. This shapewear has an open bust so you can wear your favorite bra. The garment targets the stomach, hips, and thighs with firm control that's also comfortable.
The Maidenform Open-Bust Body Shaper has 5,500+ 5-star reviews and it also comes in beige. A fan of this body shaper raved, "Wow! I seriously didn't think this was going to go over my hips and butt. I got a little worried, but wow this thing is amazing! Stretch should get 10 stars, lol It just sucked in/smoothed everything."
Maidenform Women's Comfort Devotion Shapewear Cami
Get a smoothing tank top in every color. It's a truly essential layering piece for your wardrobe. It delivers a control that's firm, but not constricting. This is such a flattering tank that you can just wear it on its own instead of layered underneath another piece.
This top has 7,700+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I love this top! It doesn't roll up at all and squeezes everything in nice and smooth. I love to wear it tucked in with a cardigan or open shirt. Very flattering. I have black and beige."
Spanx Higher Power Panties
These high-waisted briefs are smoothing, comfortable and they target the stomach area. They are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are many colors to choose from. This style has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shoppers Say: "These are my favorite tummy control bottoms ever. They shape and bring everything in just like I like. They stay up by my bra and don't ride up on the bottom either."
Sliot Waist Trainer Tummy Control Panties
Here's another top-rated pair of shaping briefs at a slightly lower price point. Sizes range from XS to 3X and this style has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "They hold you, soft, beautiful easy to put and take off. You don't have to break them before you wear them for that special occasion. I would recommend these hands down and I'll be ordering more as well as sharing with my friends. Thank you for making such a beautiful and easy to wear product."
Sexywg Waist Cincher Girdle Tummy Control Thong
If you prefer a thong, this is a great shaping option for your wardrobe. This is smoothing, supportive, and it also comes in beige. This style has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women Tummy Control Shapewear
Wear this bodysuit under your outfit or as a part of your ensemble. How cute would this look with your favorite pair of jeans or some leather pants? This bodysuit is so fun in the pink, but if you want a more subtle option to wear underneath your clothes, opt for black or one of the nude shades.
This shaping bodysuit has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper declaring, "This is the shape wear I have been looking for. I regret not buying it sooner. This has helped out my curves and has left my waist snatched. I really do love it."
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.