King Charles III Is Feeling "Frustrated" Amid His Cancer Recovery, Royal Family Member Says

Watch : King Charles III Is “So Proud” of Kate Middleton’s “Courage” Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis

A royal family member has offered rare insight into King Charles III's cancer battle.

Peter Phillips, son of the King's sister Princess Anne and the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, spoke about his uncle's mindset amid his road to recovery in an on-camera interview released March 24, more than a month after the monarch began treatment.

"He's in good spirits," Peter told Sky News Australia. "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he's very pragmatic. He understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."

The 46-year-old, who is visiting Australia as a patron of the charity ISPS Handa—which supports disabled athletes—continued, "But, at the same time, he is always pushing his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses, to be able to say, 'Actually, can I do this, can I do that?' I think the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a former normality and he's probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to."