Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa-Like Oasis with These Essential Products from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Self-care moments can come at any part of the day. Maybe it's in your skincare routine or through a little bit of journaling. Or maybe it's in the moments you spend in your bathroom. Now for most of us, the bathroom is just a functional space that's kind of essential in our daily routines. But, what if I were to tell you that you could transform your lavatory into a luxurious room? Well, it's true. I've scoured the Internet and looked through countless pictures of luxe spaces to bring you the essential items that can make your bathroom look like a spa-like oasis.
Imagine walking into your bathroom and getting a whiff of eucalyptus as you wrap yourself in a soft robe, letting your worries melt away, and your only care in the world being self-care. Now imagine that everything is a great deal and can be found on Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Actually, you can stop imagining, because this is reality. Amazon's sale includes amazing price tags on fashion, beauty, tech, home decor, and more, and continues until March 25th.
From a set of luxe towels to soothing shower steamers, I've rounded the best items that can elevate your bathroom so it feels like a rejuvenating space. These finds come with glowing reviews and affordable prices – plus they're hella easy to set-up and you can start enjoying them right away. There's even a bidet attachment and rainfall showerhead that don't require any special equipment or plumbers' fees.
So make your bathroom a more relaxing and calming place with these essential products. You might just put the "Om" back in the "bathroom." But first, "add to cart." But do it soon, because these sales won't last long.
PinWin Shower Head Combo
Instantly upgrade your shower experience with this popular rainfall shower head and handheld combo. Made with an all-chrome finish, the 10-inch shower head comes with three spray modes and the handheld sprayer features 5 spray functions. And it installs within minutes, no tools required. With over 7,700 5-star Amazon ratings, it's loved amongst reviewers and you just might wonder how you ever showered without it.
SAMEAT Heated Towel Warmers
Emerge from the shower and wrap yourself in a warm, luxurious towel, thanks to this towel warmer. It can accommodate up to two towels and can keep them warm for up to 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or 4 hours, before shutting off automatically. One user raved, "Heats up quickly and very easy to operate. Looks great in my bathroom too."
Glicrili Dried Preserved Eucalyptus for Shower, 10 Pieces
Be like all the TikTok girlies and hang some eucalyptus in your shower. The set comes with 10 pieces, all you have to do is hang it upside down with the included hemp rope and allow your shower's steam to release it's soothing scent.
ZIKIBL Stone Bath Mat Diatomaceous Earth Shower Mat
Bring a natural feel to your bathroom with this super absorbent, 24 x 16-inch bath mat. Made of eco-friendly, quick-drying diatomaceous clay, it's easy to clean, plus it's nonslip, so it'll stay secure on wet floors.
American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set
Create a sense of luxury when you get out of the bath or shower with this soft towel set. It comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, and they're made of 100% cotton. And with 20 available colors, you're sure to find just the right one to match your aesthetic.
MaisoNovo Shampoo and Conditioner Dispensers, 3 Bottles
These brackets and three apothecary bottles will suddenly make your bathroom look like it's in a 5-star hotel. Decant your shampoo, conditioner, or body wash using the included funnel, slap on one of the waterproof labels (also included), and you're all set with a modern, yet classic design. Plus, you're getting rid of all the bottles of product that start accumulating around the perimeter of your tub or shower. And the brackets are easy to install with the strong adhesive and won't leave behind a sticky residue.
BOOTLEG BATH Shower Steamers, 15-Pack
Available in eucalyptus and mint, citrus, and lavender, these shower steamers can transform your shower experience. Just place it at the bottom of your shower and allow the hot water to dissolve the steamer into a refreshing bit of aromatherapy. According to reviewers, the steamers can even last more than one shower.
Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow for Tub
Soak comfortably in your soothing bath with this bath pillow. It's waterproof, features suction cups for a secure grip in your tub, and includes thick padding to complete the luxury. And with over 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews, it's a popular pick. This shopper noted, "This has been a game changer for a bath! When you lay back without it, your head gets pushed forward and your neck really hurts. Now though with this, there's no more neck pain! It's great."
ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
What relaxing bath would be complete without some chocolate, a glass, of wine, or scented candles? This caddy tray makes that all possible. It expands to fit most tub sizes and features silicone grips to keep it in place. Plus, it's coated with a protective seal to make sure the bamboo stays in pristine condition over time.
Arofa Handheld Toilet Bidet Sprayer for Toilet
Reviewers have described this bidet attachment as "good quality" and "amazing," and have given it over 15,000 5-star Amazon ratings. That's because it can start making you feel fresher right away. Installation takes minutes and you don't need to make any additional plumbing adjustments, plus it has adjustable water pressure for the perfect feel.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Mid-Length Robe
Nothing says "spa day" like this waffle robe. It's breathable, highly absorbent, and cozy AF. And with a tie closure, relaxed fit, and front pockets, you'll want to wear it straight out of the shower or just lounging around the house. Featured here is classic white, but there's also 16 other colors and a wide variety of sizes to choose from (including plus sizing).
ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser
This essential oil diffuser not only adds a gentle, humidifying mist to your bathroom, it also has seven LED mood lights for an extra calming aesthetic. And with its wooden bottom and clean design, it's a great piece of decor. Set-up is simple, just fill the tank and adjust your settings with the easy-to-read buttons. Pair it with your favorite essential oils to elevate the mood.
AOZITA Small Clear Plastic Apothecary Jar Set, 4-pack
Tidy up the area around your sink and add a spa feel with these clear acrylic jars. Measuring 4.5 x 3 inches, they're the perfect size for cotton balls, hair ties, makeup sponges, and more. They're available in packs of 2, 3, or 4, and come with over 33,000 5-star ratings. Best of all, they include clear and white labels so you know exactly what's in each.
