Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Bring Their Kids to Meet Bluey in Adorable Photo

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes stepped out for a fun family night out with their kids Sterling and Bronze. The group attended a Bluey stage show and got to meet one of the performers.

By Corinne Heller Mar 24, 2024 6:39 PMTags
FamilyCeleb KidsPatrick MahomesBrittany Mahomes
Watch: Patrick Mahomes Gave Brittany Mahomes This For Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Mum and Dad Mahomes are keepy-uppying with what the kids are into, and just earned some brownie points from their own.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes recently took their children Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 15 months, to a performance of the Bluey Big Play Show, based on the popular Australian animated series.

During their visit, the family members met the lead performer in costume as Blue Heeler puppy Bluey backstage, as seen in a photo Brittany shared on her Instagram Stories March 23, the day the touring stage production came to Fort Worth, Tex., not far from one of the family's homes. Patrick reposted her Story.

The Super Bowl champion's wife also shared a pic of the actual performance of the Bluey Big Play Show, writing, "The kids LOVED this."

The family's outing took place weeks after they vacationed in Los Cabos, Mexico following the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory in February.

photos
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Photos

However, Patrick and Brittany recently made time for a slam dunk date night, also in Texas, where the two 28-year-olds first met and attended high school together. On March 17—St. Patrick's Day, the NFL star and his wife attended a Dallas Mavericks home game against the Denver Nuggets.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Trending Stories

1

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

2

Rihanna Is a Good Girl Gone Blonde With Pixie Cut Hair Transformation

3

Kate Middleton & Prince William Issue Statement After Her Cancer News

Their date took place days after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, with Patrick buying Brittany a lavish bouquet of white roses and various sweet treats to mark the occasion.

"Year 2!" the star athlete wrote on Instagram March 12. "Happy Anniversary."

In her own Instagram post, Brittany shared throwback pics from their wedding day, writing, "Happy anniversary to my forever."

Look back at Patrick and Brittany's cutest family photos over the years:

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Bonus Points for Mum & Dad

Patrick and Brittany bring their kids Sterling and Bronze to meet Bluey at the Bluey Big Play Show in March 2024.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Cool Dad

Brittany shared this pic of Patrick with their kids Sterling and Bronze in March 2024.

Instagram / Betina Gozo Shimonek

Happy Birthday Sterling

Brittany and her daughter appear at the child's third birthday party in February 2024.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Super Bowl 2024 Champion

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is joined by Brittany and their kids Sterling and Bronze on the field after he helps his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving 2023

The family poses for a holiday photo.

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids Sterling and Bronze went to Disneyland.

@bnpparibasopen
Game Time

The Super Bowl MVP was spotted cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye in a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament. 

Instagram
Heart of a Champion

At State Farm Stadium in Arizona, Patrick shared a kiss with his daughter Sterling as she sucked on a WubbaNub baby cow pacifier. 

Instagram
Winners

When Patrick earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Instagram
Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

2

Rihanna Is a Good Girl Gone Blonde With Pixie Cut Hair Transformation

3

Kate Middleton & Prince William Issue Statement After Her Cancer News

4

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

5
Exclusive

Why Erin Andrews Wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Married