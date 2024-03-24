Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Bring Their Kids to Meet Bluey in Adorable Photo

Watch : Patrick Mahomes Gave Brittany Mahomes This For Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Mum and Dad Mahomes are keepy-uppying with what the kids are into, and just earned some brownie points from their own.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes recently took their children Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 15 months, to a performance of the Bluey Big Play Show, based on the popular Australian animated series.

During their visit, the family members met the lead performer in costume as Blue Heeler puppy Bluey backstage, as seen in a photo Brittany shared on her Instagram Stories March 23, the day the touring stage production came to Fort Worth, Tex., not far from one of the family's homes. Patrick reposted her Story.

The Super Bowl champion's wife also shared a pic of the actual performance of the Bluey Big Play Show, writing, "The kids LOVED this."

The family's outing took place weeks after they vacationed in Los Cabos, Mexico following the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory in February.