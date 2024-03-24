This Size-Inclusive Jumpsuit is on Sale for Just $25 During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you're in the process of clearing out your winter coats to make room for breezy linens, swimsuits, and sundresses, we applaud you for already getting started on your spring cleaning. If you're doing some shopping first to motivate you to organize your closet, we're right there with you. We've been spending the past few days swimming through Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and of the many deals that we've come across, one has particularly caught our eye, and it just so happens to be in our beloved realm of fashion.
Specifically, we found a jumpsuit that's a total warm-weather wardrobe staple. It's the perfect "throw on and go" OOTD, with shoppers raving about how unbelievably comfortable it is and all the compliments that come pouring in whenever they wear this one-piece outfit. In fact, multiple reviewers note that they loved the jumpsuit so much, they plan to buy or have already bought more colors. With it currently being on sale for just $25, this deal is one you absolutely don't want to miss out on.
Make your life easier & just get the jumpsuit. Or two. Or three.
Happy Sailed Casual Sleeveless Front Button Loose Jumpsuit
Available in 43 different colors/designs and sizes S-4XL, this breezy jumpsuit will quite possibly be the comfiest thing in your warm-weather wardrobe rotation. It's styled with a scoop neckline, relaxed fit, and adjustable spaghetti straps. Wear it on its own for a casual lounge vibe, or dress it up with a belt and sandals for an effortlessly chic 'fit.
If you're on the fence about shopping, these reviews will convince you that it's a must-have for your wardrobe.
"This is literally the most comfortable thing I've ever worn! I want them all!! Well packaged, very well made, and soft quality material. I will buy these as long as you make them."
"I use this for lounge wear and love it. I bought a much higher priced one with more expensive fabric, but it didn't have adjustable straps (which you really need with this type of product). I wear it constantly and will be buying another one. Fabric is very comfortable - it isn't the softest that you get with higher end, but it's semi-soft and very comfortable. Good product for the price."
"One of my favorite purchases this year! Wanted to try the breezy style without feeling like I'm wearing an adult onesie! I sized down since it is not form fitting and I am on the shorter side! Always get compliments and it is great to layer over tank tops, thin shirts and long sleeves!"
"I had low expectations when I ordered. I had been seeing ads online that it will look great on any shape. As a curvy girl I know that that's usually a bunch of bs. I typically wear a US16 and sized up to a xxl. I'm 5'2 and busty. This jumpsuit hugs in all the right places without being clingy or too big. The fabric isn't too thin and will be nice to wear all summer. The straps are adjustable so you can achieve the drop crotch look or shorten it to a normal length. I have a longer torso and short legs and did not have any issue with camel toe. Being short I fully expected I'd have to hem the length but they hit at the right spot to wear flat sandals. This truly is a a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants moment!"
"A co-worker of mine wore this the other day and I loved it! I bought it in light gray and just ordered it in black. These are now staples in my wardrobe! They don't wrinkle, it fits exactly as I thought it would. I'm going to be ordering in many other colors as well."
"Cute and comfy rompers are SO difficult for me to find. I always love the way they look in other people, but when I try them on, they always make me look like the Penguin from Batman. THIS ONE IS AMAZING! Super comfortable, and actually looks great on my body shape. Even my boyfriend loves it on me. I am actually writing my review, after coming back to buy 5 MORE! Yep, that's right F I V E more! In different colors. I LOVE IT!!!"
More Deals on Amazon Fashion Bestsellers
Sunzel Crossover Yoga Pants With Tummy Control
These top-rated yoga pants come in 22 colors and various sizing/length options, so you have plenty of options to choose from to find your perfect fit. Whether you're hitting the gym or bottomless brunch mimosas with your girls, these flare leggings with tummy control functionality will have you feeling & looking your best all day long.
Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
If you're looking for a new pair of sunnies to block out the bright UV rays on your next vacay or daily commute, these polarized aviators are a solid option (after all, they are the #1 bestselling pick in women's sunglasses on Amazon). The retro-inspired frame complements various face shapes, and the lenses provide UV400 protection that completely protects against UVA/UVB rays, according to the brand.
ShaperX Women's Shapewear Bodysuit
Our shopping editor swears by this TikTok-viral, "magical" bodysuit. It comes in multiple colors and styles, and it's made of a nylon-spandex blend that helps snatch your core, lift your butt & chest, and smoothen your upper thighs without making you feel restricted or uncomfortable.
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
This longline top combines the feel of a supportive sports bra with the look of a basic crop tee. Crafted from stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, the top comes in 29 different colors with sizes ranging from XS-3XL (in other words, now is the perfect time to stock up). Plus, the full-coverage sports bra is equipped with removable pads, so you can customize the fit.
Trendy Queen Scoop Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt
While it might not be the name brand, this basic T-shirt is sure to be a wardrobe fave by how it skims and hugs your curves while keeping your girls supported. It comes in sizes XXS-3XL, 29 color options, and provides full coverage to your waist (but you can also fold it up into a crop top).
Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
At just $9, this bestselling Hanes full-zip hoodie is a deal that's far too good to pass up. It's the perfect essential, versatile hoodie for lounging, running errands, traveling, going to the gym & so much more. Plus, it comes in seven colors and has 32,100+ five-star Amazon reviews — shoppers rave about the comfort, value, fit & quality.
Pasuot Western Cowboy Boots
The reports are in: Coastal cowgirl is the it-girl trend of spring 2024. Hop on the bandwagon (or should we say tractor?) without breaking the bank by scoring these Western-chic cowboy boots for 50% off. They come in a variety of colors and feature a wide-calf design that's easy to put on & take off, so you can square dance the night away in comfort.
Bali Women's One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra
This bestselling Bali T-shirt bra will keep you comforted and supported through all your daily activities. Available in 12 colors, it's designed with a soft inner sling for added support, along with a two-ply back and deep U-shaping for extra smoothing.
It has over 23,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "When I tell you I forget I have a bra on wearing this… I felt comfortable all day long and I work moving around in a clinic all day. It just fit perfectly. I am about to buy 4 more because these will be the only bras I'll be using for daily use. I feel so passionate about this that I was thinking about writing this review all day long."
Atoden Silky Satin Hair Bows - Pack of 2
Bows are so in right now, and they don't seem to be going away anytime soon (especially considering how well they go with just about any spring outfit). These satin hair bow clips are the perfect way to embrace the trend and instantly elevate your OOTD with a touch of romantic elegance.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
Looking to shop more amazing fashion deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale? Step up your style and score up to 63% off on accessories, featuring picks from Adidas, Steve Madden, Vera Bradley & more.