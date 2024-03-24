This Size-Inclusive Jumpsuit is on Sale for Just $25 During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

"This is literally the most comfortable thing I've ever worn! I want them all!! Well packaged, very well made, and soft quality material. I will buy these as long as you make them."

"I use this for lounge wear and love it. I bought a much higher priced one with more expensive fabric, but it didn't have adjustable straps (which you really need with this type of product). I wear it constantly and will be buying another one. Fabric is very comfortable - it isn't the softest that you get with higher end, but it's semi-soft and very comfortable. Good product for the price."

"One of my favorite purchases this year! Wanted to try the breezy style without feeling like I'm wearing an adult onesie! I sized down since it is not form fitting and I am on the shorter side! Always get compliments and it is great to layer over tank tops, thin shirts and long sleeves!"

"I had low expectations when I ordered. I had been seeing ads online that it will look great on any shape. As a curvy girl I know that that's usually a bunch of bs. I typically wear a US16 and sized up to a xxl. I'm 5'2 and busty. This jumpsuit hugs in all the right places without being clingy or too big. The fabric isn't too thin and will be nice to wear all summer. The straps are adjustable so you can achieve the drop crotch look or shorten it to a normal length. I have a longer torso and short legs and did not have any issue with camel toe. Being short I fully expected I'd have to hem the length but they hit at the right spot to wear flat sandals. This truly is a a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants moment!"

"A co-worker of mine wore this the other day and I loved it! I bought it in light gray and just ordered it in black. These are now staples in my wardrobe! They don't wrinkle, it fits exactly as I thought it would. I'm going to be ordering in many other colors as well."

"Cute and comfy rompers are SO difficult for me to find. I always love the way they look in other people, but when I try them on, they always make me look like the Penguin from Batman. THIS ONE IS AMAZING! Super comfortable, and actually looks great on my body shape. Even my boyfriend loves it on me. I am actually writing my review, after coming back to buy 5 MORE! Yep, that's right F I V E more! In different colors. I LOVE IT!!!"