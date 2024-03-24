These Are the 22 Top Trending Deals From the Amazon Big Spring Sale: Shop Now Before It’s Too Late

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale has been the ultimate, multi-day shopping event for me with the hottest deals of the season. From beauty essentials to fashion must-haves, home gadgets, and cutting-edge electronics, I've curated a list with the top trending deals across a wide range of product categories.
Hurry, these unbeatable prices won't last long, and with such high demand, these deals are flying off the virtual shelves faster than ever before. Don't miss out on your chance to shop the most sought-after discounts of the season.
- The Best Price: Peach Street Powerful Handheld Milk Frother (
$7$6)
- The Most Popular Deal: Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (
$70$34)
Trending Amazon Beauty Deals
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 60,300+ Amazon reviews and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's stamp of approval.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects
These advanced teeth whitening strips effectively remove years of tough stains, revealing a whiter, brighter smile in just days. With the same enamel-safe ingredients used by dentists, you can trust Crest for professional-quality results from the comfort of your own home.
These top-selling teeth whitening strips have 64,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have been recommended by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, and The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe among many others.
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
This innovative styling tool combines the power of a hair dryer and a volumizing brush in one, making it easier than ever to achieve salon-worthy volume and shine at home. With unique oval design and multiple heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types, delivering smooth, frizz-free results with every use.
Shoppers gave this top-selling hair tool 376,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 9 colors.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Here's the ultimate tool for achieving a healthier smile. With its advanced technology and precision design, this water flosser effectively removes plaque and debris from hard-to-reach areas, promoting gum health and helping prevent cavities.
Kyle Richards said, "When I was a kid, my mom would put mouth wash in these so I started doing that with all my girls too. We put mouth wash in here and your teeth feel so clean and fresh. I love these so now we all have these in all the bathrooms in our house. They really are a game-changer." It has 55,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil Korean Facial Cleanser
This gentle yet effective formula deeply cleanses pores, removing impurities and excess sebum without stripping the skin's natural oils. Experience a refreshing cleanse as the lightweight oil effortlessly melts away makeup, dirt, and sunscreen, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and revitalized. The TikTok favorite has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trending Amazon Fashion Deals
17KM Pairs Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Set- 6 Pairs
This bundle of six pairs of earrings offers unbeatable value and endless style possibilities. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or keeping it casual, these hypoallergenic earrings are perfect for any outfit and any occasion. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!
You can get these earring sets in gold and silver. Shoppers gave these 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colorfulkoala Womens High Waisted Yoga Pants 7_8 Length Leggings with Pockets
These leggings have convenient pockets to keep your essentials close at hand during workouts or errands. Crafted from premium quality fabric, they offer a comfortable fit and superior flexibility for all-day wear. Choose from several colors. These have 37,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunzel Flare Leggings
These are the perfect yoga pant/legging hybrid. They're next-level comfortable and supremely flattering with lots of stretch. There are 21 colors and 4 inseam lengths to choose from. The Sunzel Flare Leggings have 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Womens' Sports Bra
This is the ultimate fusion of style and support. With its long line design, it provides optimal coverage and comfort, while the removable padding offers customizable support. It comes in lots of colors and has 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trending Amazon Home Deals
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
I feel so sophisticated when I lay down on a satin pillowcase every night. Plus, this fabric is gentle on my hair and skin. It prevents frizzy hair and knotty tangles. I also love it because the fabric doesn't absorb my skincare products from my nightly routine. My easily irritated, often-red face has vastly improved since I started using these pillowcases.
These pillowcases have 223,500+ 5-star reviews and they come in tons of colors and 5 sizes.
Levoit Air Purifier Primary
Kenan Thompson said, "I need to get the allergens and dust out of the air. You would be surprised by how dirty the air can be in your home. The air purifier has indicators telling you how clean it is. I was like 'Crap, I didn't know I was living with such dirty air.'"
More From Kenan: "You want to feel like you're doing your part to keep yourself healthy. It's always nice to see the digital readout tell you that you have clean air. I like that." This air purifier has 80,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber
Introducing your ultimate cleaning companion! Say goodbye to strenuous scrubbing and hello to effortless cleaning with this powerful tool. With its rapid spinning action, it makes cleaning faster and easier than ever before. It has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes
This is the ultimate solution for quick and efficient wrinkle removal! Experience the convenience of rapid results as it effortlessly eliminates wrinkles from clothes, linens, curtains, and more. With its mess-free operation, you can enjoy hassle-free steaming without the need for an ironing board or messy water spills. Lightweight and portable, it's the perfect travel companion too. It has 71,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Utopia Bedding Bed Sheets Set
Experience unparalleled softness that keeps you cozy in the winter and cool in the summer, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep all year round. With its shrink-resistant and fade-resistant properties, this sheet set maintains its quality wash after wash, promising long-lasting durability. Enjoy the convenience of easy washing and the assurance of lasting quality.
These sheet sets come in 22 colors and 6 sizes. Shoppers gave this top-seller 134,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trending Amazon Kitchen Deals
Snifitar Vegetable Chopper
You just found the ultimate multifunctional kitchen companion. With its ability to dice, slice, shred, mash, and even separate eggs, it's the all-in-one solution for your culinary needs. No more cluttered kitchen drawers. You'll achieve streamlined meal preparation with this inclusive cooking tool. It has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keurig Under Brewer Storage Drawer
This is the perfect solution for organizing your K-Cup pods! With its sleek design and ample storage capacity, this drawer keeps your favorite coffee pods conveniently at your fingertips. Ditch the cluttered countertops for a tidy coffee station with this space-saving storage solution. It has 14,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid
Staying hydrated on the go with this incredibly sleek tumbler cup. It has a double-wall insulation to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. Choose from several colors. It has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peach Street Powerful Handheld Milk Frother
Here's your secret weapon for café-quality beverages at home. It effortlessly creates creamy froth for lattes, cappuccinos, and more. With its sleek design and convenient stand, it's both stylish and practical for any kitchen countertop. This comes in many colors and has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
With its sleek design and space-saving footprint, this coffee maker fits perfectly in any kitchen or small space. Brewing your favorite coffee has never been easier or faster. Choose from 4 colors. Shoppers gave this 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trending Amazon Electronics Deals
Pocbuds Bluetooth Headphones
As someone who owned a more expensive pair of earbuds, I can attest to the remarkable quality of these. Despite their affordable price, they deliver an audio experience on par with higher-end options. With exceptional battery life and crisp, clear sound, these earbuds provide an immersive listening experience for hours on end.
My go-to ear buds come in several colors and have 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nuetsa Surge Protector Power Strip
Safeguard against voltage spikes, surges, and lightning strikes, and more with a surge protecting power strip. This is just what you need to ensure your devices remain safe and functional. With multiple outlets and USB ports, it's perfect for home offices, entertainment centers, and workstation setups. It has 26,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Quzudn Phone Charger [MFI Certified] 2 Pack
Equipped with advanced technology, these chargers deliver fast and efficient charging for your smartphones and tablets. With two chargers included, you can keep one at home and one in the office, ensuring you're always powered up and ready to go.
Choose from multiple colors. Shoppers gave these chargers 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.