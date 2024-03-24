Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Third Dating Anniversary Ahead of Wedding

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Jake Bongiovi Proposed Underwater

Once upon a time, not so long ago, three years to be exact, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi turned each other's lives Upside Down.

The Stranger Things star and her fiancé, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, celebrated their third dating anniversary March 23. In honor of the milestone, Millie, 20, and Jake, 21, shares tributes to one another.

"Three years of bliss," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories, on a selfie showing her partner playfully pretending to bite her cheek. "Love you best friend."

On his own Instagram Stories, Jake posted a photo of Millie cuddling a dog . "Time flies when you're having fun," he captioned the pic, which she shared the same day as National Puppy Day. "I love you so much. 3 years."

Millie and Jake were announced their engagement in April 2023. He proposed to her underwater during a dive while on vacation.

"We go under and we're like, many meters down and he gives me a shell and I turn it over and it's a ring,'" Millie said on the Feb. 29 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. " And I looked at him, and he was like 'Blurgh?'"