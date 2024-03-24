Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Third Dating Anniversary Ahead of Wedding

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, are marking a major milestone in their relationship as they prepare for their wedding.

Once upon a time, not so long ago, three years to be exact, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi turned each other's lives Upside Down.

The Stranger Things star and her fiancé, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, celebrated their third dating anniversary March 23. In honor of the milestone, Millie, 20, and Jake, 21, shares tributes to one another.

"Three years of bliss," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories, on a selfie showing her partner playfully pretending to bite her cheek. "Love you best friend."

On his own Instagram Stories, Jake posted a photo of Millie cuddling a dog . "Time flies when you're having fun," he captioned the pic, which she shared the same day as National Puppy Day. "I love you so much. 3 years."

Millie and Jake were announced their engagement in April 2023. He proposed to her underwater during a dive while on vacation.

"We go under and we're like, many meters down and he gives me a shell and I turn it over and it's a ring,'" Millie said on the Feb. 29 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. " And I looked at him, and he was like 'Blurgh?'"

The Enola Holmes actress said she showed Jake the "OK" signal to signal yes. But then disaster almost struck. "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like so fast it was like a cinematic movie," she continued. "Jake throws himself so deep—the diver was like, ‘You can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode,'—he throws himself, he does a cinematic, like, grab, opens and saved the ring."

While Millie and Jake have not revealed their wedding date, Jon hinted to E! News in February that their wedding will take place later this year. And the person set to officiate the nuptials is none other than the actress' Stranger Things costar Matthew Modine, who plays her character Eleven's "Papa."

"Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea," he said on Access Daily March 20. "So I wrote the wedding vows and they they love what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife."

Look back at Millie and Jake's romance in pictures:

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

3rd Dating Anniversary

"Time flies when you've having fun," Jake wrote on his Instagram Stories in March 2024. "I love you so much. 3 years."

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown

Best Friend

Millie shared this tribute to Jake on their third dating anniversary.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

