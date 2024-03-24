Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Third Dating Anniversary Ahead of Wedding

Once upon a time, not so long ago, three years to be exact, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi turned each other's lives Upside Down.
The Stranger Things star and her fiancé, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, celebrated their third dating anniversary March 23. In honor of the milestone, Millie, 20, and Jake, 21, shares tributes to one another.
"Three years of bliss," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories, on a selfie showing her partner playfully pretending to bite her cheek. "Love you best friend."
On his own Instagram Stories, Jake posted a photo of Millie cuddling a dog . "Time flies when you're having fun," he captioned the pic, which she shared the same day as National Puppy Day. "I love you so much. 3 years."
Millie and Jake were announced their engagement in April 2023. He proposed to her underwater during a dive while on vacation.
"We go under and we're like, many meters down and he gives me a shell and I turn it over and it's a ring,'" Millie said on the Feb. 29 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. " And I looked at him, and he was like 'Blurgh?'"
The Enola Holmes actress said she showed Jake the "OK" signal to signal yes. But then disaster almost struck. "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like so fast it was like a cinematic movie," she continued. "Jake throws himself so deep—the diver was like, ‘You can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode,'—he throws himself, he does a cinematic, like, grab, opens and saved the ring."
While Millie and Jake have not revealed their wedding date, Jon hinted to E! News in February that their wedding will take place later this year. And the person set to officiate the nuptials is none other than the actress' Stranger Things costar Matthew Modine, who plays her character Eleven's "Papa."
"Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea," he said on Access Daily March 20. "So I wrote the wedding vows and they they love what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife."
Look back at Millie and Jake's romance in pictures: