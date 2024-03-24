My 4-Year-Old Is Obsessed with This Screen-Free, Storytelling Toy & It’s 30% off on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Entertaining kids isn't always easy – especially 4-year-olds. If my preschooler had his way, he would watch television all day. So, I'm constantly on the hunt for screen-free toys that will keep him entertained and exercise his imagination. Easier said than done. That is, until I found the Toniebox, a screen-free toy for kids 3 and up, that uses storytelling and singalong songs to keep them engaged. And my son is obsessed. Best of all, you can buy it for $30 less through Amazon's Big Spring Sale from now until the 25th.

How the Toniebox works is simple – you connect it to your WiFi and set it up through the app. Then you get your "Tonies" which are characters that each have their own set of stories and/or songs, and they can be Disney characters, characters from beloved books, educational characters, and more (you buy those separately). Place the Tonie on the Box and it immediately starts playing (it's like a CD, it has a set list of what's on it), and kids can easily switch between tracks by hitting the side of the box. It's so simple to operate, they can use it independently on their own. And the battery lasts 7 hours, so kids can carry it around all day.

As soon as my son started playing with the Toniebox, his television watching diminished. He loves playing the stories and playing with his toys while he listens. Sometimes we bring the Box into the kitchen while we eat or listen to it while we go to sleep. Now all he does is talk about the Tonies he wants for Christmas – which actually makes gift giving for the year simple. Just get more Tonies.

There is just one word of warning I have for caregivers. Set up does take about 10 minutes in the app, so you might want to do that before you hand over the Toniebox to your little one. My preschooler was so impatient (and excited), that he kept grabbing the directions and setting it up took a little longer than expected.

So, keep on scrolling and check out the screen-free toy my son is obsessed with. It's down from $99 to $69 for the rest of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, so don't wait. Your little one might like it, too.