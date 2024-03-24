My 4-Year-Old Is Obsessed with This Screen-Free, Storytelling Toy & It’s 30% off on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Entertaining kids isn't always easy – especially 4-year-olds. If my preschooler had his way, he would watch television all day. So, I'm constantly on the hunt for screen-free toys that will keep him entertained and exercise his imagination. Easier said than done. That is, until I found the Toniebox, a screen-free toy for kids 3 and up, that uses storytelling and singalong songs to keep them engaged. And my son is obsessed. Best of all, you can buy it for $30 less through Amazon's Big Spring Sale from now until the 25th.
How the Toniebox works is simple – you connect it to your WiFi and set it up through the app. Then you get your "Tonies" which are characters that each have their own set of stories and/or songs, and they can be Disney characters, characters from beloved books, educational characters, and more (you buy those separately). Place the Tonie on the Box and it immediately starts playing (it's like a CD, it has a set list of what's on it), and kids can easily switch between tracks by hitting the side of the box. It's so simple to operate, they can use it independently on their own. And the battery lasts 7 hours, so kids can carry it around all day.
As soon as my son started playing with the Toniebox, his television watching diminished. He loves playing the stories and playing with his toys while he listens. Sometimes we bring the Box into the kitchen while we eat or listen to it while we go to sleep. Now all he does is talk about the Tonies he wants for Christmas – which actually makes gift giving for the year simple. Just get more Tonies.
There is just one word of warning I have for caregivers. Set up does take about 10 minutes in the app, so you might want to do that before you hand over the Toniebox to your little one. My preschooler was so impatient (and excited), that he kept grabbing the directions and setting it up took a little longer than expected.
So, keep on scrolling and check out the screen-free toy my son is obsessed with. It's down from $99 to $69 for the rest of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, so don't wait. Your little one might like it, too.
Shop these Tonie Box Deals
Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set with Woody, Lightning McQueen, Simba, Winnie-The-Pooh, and Playtime Puppy
If you want to have more options with your starter set, this Toniebox option is a great deal. It comes with Woody from Toy Story, Lightning McQueen from Cars, Simba from the Lion King, and the Playtime Puppy with 52 minutes of songs.
Shop the Tonies
Tonies Jessie Audio Play Character
If your child loves Toy Story, they'll love this Jessie Tonie. It includes songs and retelling of Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, with a total running time of 37 minutes. This is my son's favorite, he's a huge Toy Story fan and he plays the stories over and over.
Tonies Lightning McQueen Audio Play Character
With a running time of 36 minutes, this Lightning McQueen Tonie gets kids right into the world of Cars. This reviewer raved, "A friend recommended the Tonie box for my 2yr old granddaughter. It is truly the best electronic toy I have ever purchased. It keeps her entertained for hours and she always wants to play a Tonie while she's eating or playing or just hanging out."
Tonies Blippi Audio Play Character
There is truly a Tonie for everything. Here is the Blippi Tonie, and it includes 6 stories, 8 song clips, and total run time of approximately 65 minutes. And if you're worried about Blippi being exactly accurate, listen to this user, "I was a little apprehensive about buying bc Blippi can be annoying to me with his weird sounds. The tonie does not have all the weird noises he makes!"
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
