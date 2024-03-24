Maximize Your Time and Minimize Your Spending With 24 Amazon Deals for People Who Are Always on the Go

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"If you want to get something done, ask a busy person." That's an old adage that many of us have heard before and it makes a lot of sense if you think about it. Productive people know how to effectively manage their time. If you're someone who's booked and busy, always on the go, or travels a lot, there are some must-have Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that will make your life so much easier.
If you need a reliable duffel bag for a weekend away, this popular bag comes in 21 colors and it has 25,600+ five-star Amazon reviews. If you touch up your glam when you're out and about, this LED light-up mirror is just what you need. And if you ever worry about your water bottle leaking in your bag, this one is leakproof and there's zero condensation thanks to its neoprene sleeve.
There are so many affordable, useful options on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Here are some of the stand out picks.
Amazon Deals for People on the Go
- The Best Price: Listerine Freshburst Pocketpaks Breath Strips (
$7$5)
- The Most Popular Pick: INIU Portable Charger (
$30$18)
The Original Hidden Pocket Scrunchie With Zipper Pocket Storage
You can never have too many hair ties, right? These scrunchies pull your hair back and they have a hidden, zip-up pocket to store your small essentials. These scrunchie six-packs come in several colors and have 3,500+ 5-star reviews.
INIU Portable Charger
No one wants a dead phone battery. A portable charger is an absolute must. This one is incredibly compact, yet powerful. It comes in a few colors and has 73,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger
Stop putting your handbag on the ground. Instead use this clip to create a bag hanger everywhere you go. It's great for a bathroom stall without a hook or a table at a restaurant. It can hold up to 33 pounds and it has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "This clip is amazing. It really is awesome, it only needs such a small space to grip onto and there is literally always something you'll be able to clip it to. It's sturdy and well made. I love mine and I'm gettin
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Eyeshadow can be messy and time-consuming to apply (and clean up). Make your life a little bit easier with a mess-free eyeshadow stick you can use on the go. These are an Amazon top-seller and they always go viral.
There are shimmer, matte, and metallic finishes in 53 shades. Shoppers gave these eyeshadow sticks 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphon
Elevate your productivity with Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth headphones, the ultimate companion for the constantly on-the-go individual. With active noise cancellation and crystal-clear sound quality, these headphones ensure uninterrupted focus during calls, podcasts, or music sessions. Choose from several colors. These have 47,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boao 2 Pieces Folding Travel Mirror Hair Brushes
Make sure you always have one of these foldable brushes with your for a quick touch-up. It even has an attached mirror. There are a few colors to choose from. These brushes have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Listerine Freshburst Pocketpaks Breath Strips
Don't let your hectic schedule compromise your confidence. Keep Listerine Pocketpaks handy for a burst of minty freshness anytime, anywhere.Perfect for the busy individual, these portable breath strips provide on-the-go freshness whenever you need it. Shoppers gave these 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Awaytr Satin Large Square Head Scarves- 4 Pieces
Don't have time to do your hair? Throw on a scarf. Whether you wear one as a headband, a hair accessory, or a neck scarf, these versatile scarves are a must-have accessory for any fashion-forward individual. There are 26 sets to choose from. These have 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Purse Gummy Non Slip Grip Strip Pad for Handbag Strap
I thought that I was the only person who just couldn't keep a bag on her shoulder. From small shoulder bags to workday totes, my bags just never stayed in place. Put a Purse Gummy underneath your bag's strap to hold it in place and keep it from slipping.
This product has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Floless Travel Duffel Bag
This duffel bag is perfect for a long weekend. It has multiple pockets to help you stay organized. The bag comes in 21 colors and it has 25,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wobsion LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror, 1x/10x Magnification
This double-sided mirror has 1X magnification on one side and 10X on the other, which is ideal for applying makeup on the go. It comes in 5 colors and it has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hydracy Water Bottle with Times to Drink and Straw - Large 1 Liter 32 Oz BPA Free Water Bottle & No Sweat Sleeve -Leak Proof
Don't worry about your water bottle leaking in your bag because this one is leakproof and there's zero condensation thanks to its neoprene sleeve. Plus, it has time markers. This set comes in 16 colors and it has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CC Cosddi 12 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler - Coffee Travel Mug Spill Proof with Lid
This is just what you need for hot beverages. It's rust-proof, leak-proof, and it comes in several colors. It has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women's Casual Long Sleeve Solid Color Knit Pullover Sweatsuit
Putting on a two-piece set is the quickest way to get ready. This feels cozy, looks cute, and it comes in 21 colorways. This set has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
All leggings are not created equal. You need leggings you can rely on that down ride down or pull up. You don't have time to worry about that, right? This pair has 37,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in many colors.
FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag
Rock this as a crossbody or you can wear it on your shoulder. It's compact, yet there's room for all of your small must-haves. There are 34 colorways to choose from. This bag has 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vorspack Clear Backpack
If you're over looking through your backpack for your belongings, you should try a clear one. This style comes in a handful of colors and it has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E Tronic Edge Running Belt
If you aren't sure where to put your keys, phone, and cards when you go for a run, this running belt is just what you need. It's sleek, not bulky, and it will hold all of your essentials without chafing while you run. It comes in six colors and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Small Black Sling Crossbody Backpack With USB Charger Port-Nylon
This small sling bag is the perfect size for your essentials and it has a built-in USB charging port. It comes in several colors and has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blooming Jelly Women's Quick-Dry Running Shorts
These are the shorts you need for a high-impact workout. They're comfortable and quick-drying, which means you'll feel cool, dry, and sweat-free, no matter how hard you're working out. This style comes in 39 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. These shorts have 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Women’s 2 Piece Sweatsuit
Fill your whole closet with two-piece sets. Having an outfit already picked makes getting dressed so much easier. This set is great for travel and it's comfortable no matter what you're doing. The set comes in many colors and it has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glamaker Women 2 Piece Outfit Sets
I have this set in a few colors. I love it because I look coordinated in a matching outfit, yet I feel so comfortable in this look. I could not recommend it more. It has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
High Waisted Leggings- Regular & Plus Size (Set of 3)
You can never have too many leggings. Buying this trio is a great investment. You'll wear these all the time. This set has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Port
Instead of straining your shoulder with a tote bag, you should try a laptop backpack. This fashionable pick comes in a few colors and it has a built-in USB charging port too. This bag has 22,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Looking for more Amazon discounts? You'll love these accessories on sale from Vera Bradley, Steve Madden, adidas and more.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
—Originally published August 25, 2022 at 3 AM PT.