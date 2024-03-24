Rihanna Is a Good Girl Gone Blonde With Epic Pixie Cut Hair Transformation

Watch : Rihanna Has "Fingers Crossed" For Baby Girl With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna just debuted a new...hairstyle.

The 36-year-old showcased her fresh, chic look on a day out in Santa Monica, Calif. March 22. Rihanna, who debuted honey blonde hair in November, stepped out sporting a pixie cut.

The Grammy winner, who has worn her hair short before, wore a black baseball jersey under a black bouclé-texture, round-neck, wool-blend Gucci jacket, paired with blue jeans and black, crystal-embellished slingback Gucci pumps. She completed the look with orange oval frame Balenciaga sunglasses.

Rihanna was spotted more than three weeks after she performed her first full concert in nearly a decade. The singer took the stage at a private pre-wedding party for the family of Asia's richest man, businessman Mukesh Ambani, in his home country of India.

"The show was the best," she told fans after the March 1 performance. "I haven't done a real show in eight years."

During her set, Rihanna performed hits such as "Bitch Better Have My Money" and "Diamonds" and "All of the Lights."