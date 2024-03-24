Rihanna Is a Good Girl Gone Blonde With Epic Pixie Cut Hair Transformation

Rihanna just debuted a new...hairstyle.
The 36-year-old showcased her fresh, chic look on a day out in Santa Monica, Calif. March 22. Rihanna, who debuted honey blonde hair in November, stepped out sporting a pixie cut.
The Grammy winner, who has worn her hair short before, wore a black baseball jersey under a black bouclé-texture, round-neck, wool-blend Gucci jacket, paired with blue jeans and black, crystal-embellished slingback Gucci pumps. She completed the look with orange oval frame Balenciaga sunglasses.
Rihanna was spotted more than three weeks after she performed her first full concert in nearly a decade. The singer took the stage at a private pre-wedding party for the family of Asia's richest man, businessman Mukesh Ambani, in his home country of India.
"The show was the best," she told fans after the March 1 performance. "I haven't done a real show in eight years."
During her set, Rihanna performed hits such as "Bitch Better Have My Money" and "Diamonds" and "All of the Lights."
The singer, who last released an album in 2016 and dropped her latest songs "Born Again" and "Lift Me Up"—from the Black Panter: Wakanda Forever soundtrack—in 2022, has in recent years concentrated on her fashion and beauty businesses as well as raising her young children with A$AP Rocky. The two are parents to sons RZA Athelston, 22 months, and Riot Rose, 7 months.
"I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children," the rapper told Complex in November. I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design."
In February, A$AP offered fans waiting for new music from Rihanna some hope. During a visit to Paris, when asked by one about a ninth album from the singer, the rapper responded that his partner is "working on it!"
