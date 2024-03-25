BTW, The K-Beauty Products You've Seen All Over TikTok Are on Major Sale Right Now on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bestie, we're in the home stretch of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and things are getting serious. We've spent our whole weekend scouring the site to find the best deals on whatever our shopping list called for, whether that be home upgrades, spring wardrobe essentials, or nifty gadgets that just make life easier. While I've done my fair share of deal-searching and wishlist-adding, my primary goal as a shopper going into this sale was to restock and refresh my skincare inventory.
Apart from the fact that my skin has been going through it these past few weeks (I can't even blame it on Mercury retrograde), spring is finally here. With the changes in humidity, temperature & more, this is the perfect time for a lil' skincare software update. Amazon seems to agree, because to my surprise (and my wallet's delight), all the most popular K-beauty essentials are on sale — like, on actual sale. From the mega-viral COSRX snail mucin essence to other TikTok- & shopper-approved picks like the Anua heartleaf cleansing oil, Mediheal toner pads & Round Lab sunscreen, these Korean beauty picks are 100% worth every penny.
Whether you're looking to stock up on your tried-and-true faves or dip your toes into K-beauty for the first time, there's no better time than now to jump right into these refreshing savings!
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
If we're talking viral K-beauty, we have to start off with the cult-fave COSRX snail mucin essence — it's the #1 bestseller on Amazon in beauty & personal care, and over 100K+ shoppers have purchased it in just the past month. It's beloved for its potent formula, featuring ingredients like snail secretion filtrate & hyaluronic acid, and even dermatologists love how hydrating & nourishing it is.
The best part? It's currently only $13 (cheaper than it was on Black Friday!), making this the best time to stock up.
Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil
TikTok's latest K-beauty obsession is this Anua cleansing oil, and over 90K shoppers bought it in the past month. The gentle formula effectively eliminates makeup residue, sunscreen, blackheads & sebum while also preventing pore congestion. Plus, the heartleaf extract helps soothe your skin, making this the perfect daily beauty essential.
ma:nyo Pure Cleansing Oil
This ma:nyo cleansing oil is another K-beauty fave and the one I personally swear by as someone with sensitive skin. It's formulated with nourishing ingredients like argan kernel oil (which is packed with vitamin E), along with 14 plant-derived oils. What I love most about this cleanser is how effectively it cleans my pores and melts away a day's makeup without drying out my skin.
Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner
Another TikTok (and personal) fave, this Anua toner is infused with a high concentration of heartleaf extract and works to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the skin's pH level. Real talk: I've tried a number of different toners throughout the years, but I always end up coming back to this one because of how gentle yet effective it is at balancing my skin tone and helping it glow from within.
Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen
This moisturizing sunscreen is an internet-fave for a number of reasons. It features a soft & creamy texture that seamlessly absorbs into your skin without a white cast or weighty feel, and it's infused with active ingredients like niacinamide & hyaluronic acid that help brighten & hydrate. In addition, it protects your skin from harmful UV rays with SPF 50+ formulation.
Some By Mi AHA, BHA, PHA 30 Days Miracle Toner
This Some By Mi toner is a favorite among those who are looking for a more potent formula that not only balances but actively exfoliates. It's formulated with key ingredients like AHA (which exfoliates the surface of skin), BHA (which exfoliates the inside of pores), and PHA (which helps hydrate the skin & improve texture). Something to note is that if you're using retinols in your skincare, you should be cautious when using this toner at the same time as they both have acids that can irritate skin when used together.
d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum
This award-winning spray serum was purchased by 20K+ Amazon shoppers in the past month, and it's certainly worth all the hype (and more, TBH). It's infused with antioxidant-rich white truffle extract and Tocopherol (vitamin E), along with other skin-nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and chia seed extract.
Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum
This Goodal serum is my holy grail go-to when it comes to incorporating vitamin C into my skincare routine. I noticed that my skin became brighter, more hydrated, and more even in appearance since I started using this — which makes sense, given the 70% fresh green tangerine extract that effectively improves dark spots & post-acne hyperpigmentation. Seriously — when I first started using this, multiple close acquaintances commented (on different occasions) that my skin looked a lot brighter, so it definitely wasn't just me noticing the difference.
Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule
This Skin1004 ampoule went viral for its soothing properties, which owes in large part to the formula's high concentration of pure Centella asiatica extract that calms sensitive skin and strengthens the skin barrier. It's slightly acidic to help balance the skin's pH levels, and the lightweight texture seamlessly absorbs into the skin without leaving behind a sticky finish.
Aestura AtoBarrier365 Cream with Ceramide
Dry & sensitive skin girlies, this ceramide-infused Aestura cream is for you. It delivers long-lasting moisture (as in, 120 hours) using a concentrated blend of long-chain & high-density ceramides that help lock in moisture and fill in the gaps of your compromised skin barrier.
Mediheal Madecassoside Cotton Facial Pads
Elevate your skincare game with these TikTok-fave facial pads, which are available in six different formulas targeting specific skin concerns such as skin elasticity, sebum, and acne. The Madecassoside pads (pictured) are the bestselling option, and they're designed to help improve uneven skin tone. You can use them as spot treatments (like a face mask) or wipe them on your face after cleansing to help tone, moisturize & prep the skin.
Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask
Whenever my skin starts acting up with redness, irritation, or dryness, this Mediheal tea tree mask is my tried-and-true remedy. It's packed with the brand's signature triple tea tree active complex that treats blemishes at their source and effectively soothes skin.
Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum with Retinal & Niacinamide
Sold 20K+ times in the past month on Amazon, this Beauty of Joseon eye serum is a shopper-fave pick that will help you achieve bright eyes free of bags (even if you stayed up until 3AM scrolling through TikTok last night). It helps combat wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, and dark circles around your eyes thanks to its potent blend of ginseng extract, retinal, and niacinamide.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Although this Laneige lip mask sadly isn't included in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, we couldn't leave it out of a roundup talking about TikTok-viral K-beauty. It's amassed a highly devoted following among beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike (including Sydney Sweeney, Alix Earle, Porsha Williams & Kenzie Ziegler, to name a few).
The leave-on mask with 22,400+ five-star Amazon reviews works while you snooze away to intensely moisturize your lips with ingredients like shea butter, murmuru seed, and berry fruit complex.
