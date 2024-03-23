Kate Middleton and Prince William "Moved" by Public's Support Following Her Cancer News

Watch : Kate Middleton’s Family Show Their Support Following Her Cancer Announcement

Kate Middleton and Prince William are thanking their supporters amid a harrowing time.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement on their behalf March 23, one day after the Princess of Wales announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," read the statement, shared by outlets such as the BBC, which had filmed Kate's announcement. "They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

In the video, filmed March 20 at Windsor and released March 22, Kate broke her silence about her health amid growing speculation about her well-being during her ongoing hiatus from royal duties that began after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.