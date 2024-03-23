Kate Middleton and Prince William "Moved" by Public's Support Following Her Cancer News

Kate Middleton and Prince William are thanking their supporters amid a harrowing time.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson issued a statement on their behalf March 23, one day after the Princess of Wales announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," read the statement, shared by outlets such as the BBC, which had filmed Kate's announcement. "They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."
In the video, filmed March 20 at Windsor and released March 22, Kate broke her silence about her health amid growing speculation about her well-being during her ongoing hiatus from royal duties that began after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.
"At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," the 42-year-old said. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate, who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with her husband, added, "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
She continued, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."
Many of the prince and princess' family members, including King Charles III—who was recently diagnosed with cancer himself—and Queen Camilla, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle and the princes' uncle Charles Spencer—brother of their late mother Princess Diana, have publicly expressed their well-wishes to Kate. Read their messages below.