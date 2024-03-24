Here Are the Irresistible Hidden Gems from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale & They’re Up to 83% off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring is here and one of the best things to happen so far is Amazon's Big Spring Sale. This is no hyperbole, it's been day after day of amazing discounts on home decor, beauty, tech, fashion, and more. And while you've got those flashy deals on Amazon devices and hard-to-resist price tags on headphones, which are all great, what I'm most excited about are those sales deep within the Today's Deal pages. These are the items that are quietly on sale, too good to ignore, but easy to miss. To make sure you get the best of the best, I've rounded up the hidden gems from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, from travel to fashion and everything in between, with discounts up to 83% off.

The sale is continuing from now until March 25th, but don't wait until the last minute. And if you were wondering, you don't have to be a Prime member to enjoy these exclusive discounts, although Prime always comes with fast, free shipping and you can try it out for a 30-day trial.

So, keep on scrolling to see the best kept secrets on Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Score 75% off a sleek charger for your AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch, get energy efficient curtains for 73% off, stock up on a set of 8 packing cubes for $16, and more. These gems are calling, but they won't be hidden forever, so get clicking.