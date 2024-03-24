Here Are the Irresistible Hidden Gems from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale & They’re Up to 83% off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is here and one of the best things to happen so far is Amazon's Big Spring Sale. This is no hyperbole, it's been day after day of amazing discounts on home decor, beauty, tech, fashion, and more. And while you've got those flashy deals on Amazon devices and hard-to-resist price tags on headphones, which are all great, what I'm most excited about are those sales deep within the Today's Deal pages. These are the items that are quietly on sale, too good to ignore, but easy to miss. To make sure you get the best of the best, I've rounded up the hidden gems from Amazon's Big Spring Sale, from travel to fashion and everything in between, with discounts up to 83% off.
The sale is continuing from now until March 25th, but don't wait until the last minute. And if you were wondering, you don't have to be a Prime member to enjoy these exclusive discounts, although Prime always comes with fast, free shipping and you can try it out for a 30-day trial.
So, keep on scrolling to see the best kept secrets on Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Score 75% off a sleek charger for your AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch, get energy efficient curtains for 73% off, stock up on a set of 8 packing cubes for $16, and more. These gems are calling, but they won't be hidden forever, so get clicking.
Shop Amazon Big Spring Sale's Hidden Gems
GAP Womens Slouchy Shortall
Get your spring and summer fit set with these GAP overall shorts (or Shortalls). They've got a relaxed fit, a little bit of stretch, and come with a whole lot of compliments.
Sun Zero Barrow Energy Efficient Grommet Curtain Panel
Perfect for large windows and sliding doors, this curtain is a steal at $12. They feature noise reduction and room darkening technology, which not only keeps out unwanted light, but helps keep homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter, plus built-in metal grommets for easy hanging.
DUMTERR 3 in 1 Wireless Charger For iPhone
Wirelessly charge your AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch instantly with this sleek charger. It folds up for easy travel and allows you to rest your phone vertically and horizontally. Did I mention it's 75% off?
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes
Packing is so much easier when you have a set of these packing cubes. The set comes with 8 pieces (packing cubes, a shoe bag, toiletry bag, sock bag, and more), and they're all breathable and water-repellant. They're backed by over 22,000 5-star reviews, where fans call them "perfect," "convenient," and a "game changer."
True & Co Women's True Body Lift V Neck Bra
With a pull-on, stretchy fit, and removable pads, this V-neck bra is not only super comfy, it's also a great deal. Available in 30 colors, from X-Small to 2X-Large, one reviewer raved, "I don't even know I'm wearing it!"
Cnuoky 154 LED Phone Light, 5000Mah Rechargeable Selfie Light
Just clip this rechargeable light onto your computer, phone, tablet, or camera and you're ready for your close-up. You can use it for 48 hours on a single charge and there's 10 levels of brightness with 3 color options. Plus, you can even rotate it up to 360 degrees for just the right angle.
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Everyone needs a comfy pair of denim in their wardrobe, like this set of Levi's Boyfriend jeans. They have a relaxed fit, can be rolled up or down, and come in regular and plus sizing.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
I don't think I have to do too much explaining with this "before-you-go" toilet spray. It has a pleasant lavender vanilla smell and can last up to 100 uses. One enthusiastic reviewer raved, "the best smelling spray I have ever used in my life!!"
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
This 12-piece set of pots and pans from Rachel Ray aren't just highly-rated, they're also a great deal. The set includes sauce pans, frying pans, stockpot, and more, and they're all made of durable aluminum that's nonstick. Plus, they come in 7 bright colorways.
BELONGSCI Women's 2024 Summer Dress
When you don't know what to wear to a wedding or dinner party, this LBD dress is a great option. It's simple, easy to dress up with the right jewelry, and comes in 43 colors if you want a different vibe. There's a V-neck, bell sleeves, and cuteness to spare.
Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher
If you haven't changed out your Brita pitcher in a while (I'm looking at myself), this pitcher is a steal at $17. It has a 6-cup capacity, includes a filter, and delivers fresh tasting water pour after pour. So easy to use, it even features an alert that tells you when to change the filter.
whall Pet Grooming Vacuum
Save $330 on this pet grooming vacuum for a limited time. It includes attachments for long and short-haired animals, plus a 5-piece pet grooming kit, and includes a vacuum with three suction modes for cleanup. Reviewers rave that it's easy to use and the attachments are super handy.
Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Plastic BPA Free Food Storage Container Set, 10 pieces
Save 42% on this 10-piece food container set. It features a spillproof, locking design and all the differently sized pieces nest into each other for easy storage. They're dishwasher-safe and love the color coded dots that help you match the bottom to the lid with ease.
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, Carry-On 20-Inch
Traveling somewhere? Then you need this hard case carry-on luggage. It's 57% off, comes in so many colors, and the sides expand if you need a little more room. Reviewers love the durability and size for short trips.
Melsbrinna Passport Holder
Pair that new piece of luggage with this cute passport holder that's 50% off. It comes in a ton of colors, easily holds your important documents and cards while you travel, and includes an easy to close snap.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
