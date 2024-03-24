These Headphone Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale will be Music to Your Ears

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale well underway, we've been spending our morning scouring the site to find the best deals and dancing our way to the checkout button with our favorite finds. From nifty gadgets & gizmos to chic accessories, swimwear & beauty essentials, these past few days have been a roof-raising shopping party. With that being said, please don't stop the music just yet, because we've got some oh-so-juicy savings that you sure don't want to miss out on.
In case you haven't taken a look yet, Amazon has some gorgeous deals on headphones and earbuds for for everyone, from those who prioritize noise-canceling functionalities to those who want to get in the zone during intense workouts (without worrying about sweat damage or constant readjustment) to those who prefer good ol' wired earbuds. You can even score the #1 bestselling Apple Airpods on sale for less than $100 right now!
We've rounded up the very best deals on a variety of headphones and earbuds that will have you dancing your way through your workouts, school, commute, and more. So take a deep breath, and get ready to dive into some fantastic savings that will be music to your ears.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds With Lightning Charging Case
Apple AirPods are perhaps the most well-known wireless earbuds on the market, and for good reason. They may be minimal in design, but don't underestimate their functionality. With effortless setup, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and easy audio sharing, these earbuds really can do it all.
These AirPods have 535,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and they're the #1 bestselling pick among all headphones & earbuds on Amazon.
More Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Wireless Earbuds
Beats Studio Buds for $99.99 (originally $149.95)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds for $189 (originally $249)
Tagry True Wireless Earbuds for $29.73 (originally $49.99)
Bose QuiteComfort Earbuds II for $199 (originally $279)
Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds for $22.94 (originally $42.99)
JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds for $29.94 (originally $49.95)
Raycon The Everyday Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $59.99 (originally $79.99)
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
If you've been eyeing these Beats Studio headphones, there's no better time than now to take the leap and add it to cart (because 43% off is a pretty major discount). The sound and product quality of the headphones are as attractive as the Pinterest-worthy color; they come with up to 40 hours of battery life and two distinct listening modes, one of which is active noise-canceling.
More Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Wireless Headphones
TOZO HT2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $39.99 (originally $79.99)
Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $55.99 (originally $79.99)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $223 (originally $348)
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $499 (originally $549)
Kvidio Over-Eear Bluetooth Headphones for $19.98 (originally $26.99)
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $99 (originally $149.99)
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $249 (originally $349)
Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $99.99 (originally $149.99)
Zihnic Bluetooth Headphones Over-Ear for $21.59 (originally $36.99)
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
When it comes to peak audio & quality performance during even the most intense sweat sessions, these Powerbeats Pro earbuds with 59,800+ five-star Amazon reviews are the one to beat. Not only are they sweat and water resistant, the earbuds also feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for added comfort, dual audio controls, and up to nine hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case).
More Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Sports Earbuds
Boean Wireless Waterproof Earphones for $19.99 (originally $31.98)
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $39.99 (originally $69.95)
bmani Wireless Sport Earphones for $39.99 (originally $58.99)
PocBuds Sports Ear Buds with Earhook for $26 (originally $59)
Jabra Elite 8 Active Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $159.99 (originally $199.99)
JLab Go Air Sport Wireless Workout Earbuds for $24.99 (originally $30)
Psier Open Ear Headphones for $49.99 (originally $60.59)
Occiam Wireless Sports Earbuds for $25.49 (originally $49.99)
Rayleigh Wired Earbuds 5 Pack
If you're like me and you're constantly losing track of where you put your stuff, these wired earbuds are an absolute steal. I love these earbuds not only because they come in a pack of five (meaning if I lose one, I have 4 more left!), but also because the ergonomic in-ear cushion allows me to listen to my favorite music for long periods of time without having to worry about soreness or dead batteries, for that matter. It's a win-win situation.
More Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Wired Headphones & Earbuds
Earbuds
Sony MDREX15AP In-Ear Earbud Headphones for $10 (originally $19.99)
Skullcandy Jib Earbuds for $7.88 (originally $9.99)
Ludos Clamor Wired Earbuds for $17.97 (originally $19.97)
Headphones
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones for $9.99 (originally $12.99)
OneOdio Wired Over-Ear Headphones for $32.99 (originally $37.99)
ALIHEN C8 Wired Headphones for $14.98 (originally $21.98)
