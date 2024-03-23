These 12 Amazon Deals Are All 60% Off (Or More): $20 Adidas Pants, $10 Maidenform Bras, And More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a shopping editor constantly on the hunt for the best bargains, stumbling the Amazon Big Spring Sale feels like hitting the jackpot. I went through countless landing pages to find 12 deals that are all 60% off or more.
After combing through countless deals, I've curated a shortlist of 12 must-have items that are too good to pass up. Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, revamp your home office setup, or embark on your next adventure with stylish luggage in tow, buckle up and get ready to snag these steals before they vanish into the abyss of full-price oblivion.
Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag
Experience ultimate versatility and convenience with a Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag, designed to adapt to your travel needs seamlessly. Whether you prefer to roll it like a suitcase or carry it as a duffel, this bag offers multiple transport options for your comfort. With its expandable design, ample pockets for organization, and smooth-rolling wheels, packing and traveling have never been easier.
Choose from a variety of colors to suit your style and embark on your next adventure with confidence. This suitcase has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
adidas Women's Tiro 21 Track Pants
With their classic design and enduring popularity, these adidas track pants are a testament to enduring fashion. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to score them at a 59% discount and elevate your athleisure game.
Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set
Wrap yourself in luxury with these plush and absorbent towels. Made from premium cotton, they provide a soft and gentle touch against your skin, perfect for everyday use.
There are 18 colorways to choose from. These towels have 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Olivia Culpo recommended them to Amazon shoppers.
Maidenform Women's One Fab Fit T-shirt Bra
Save 75% on this bra designed for all-day wear. It has flattering side wings for smooth coverage and adjustable straps for a customizable fit. With its comfortable cups and convenient front closure, getting dressed has never been easier.
Shoppers gave this bra 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 10 colors.
Mooka Air Purifier
Designed to tackle odors, dust, and airborne particles, this purifier ensures cleaner, fresher air in your home. With its sleek design and efficient performance, it's a must-have for any space.
Shoppers gave this air purifier 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tommy Hilfiger Womens Denim Shortalls
These overalls are the perfect blend of comfort and fashion. Whether you're running errands or hanging out with friends, these shortalls are a versatile addition to your wardrobe.
OTVOC Laptop 16 inch Windows 11 Pro
With its high-resolution and powerful Windows operating system, this laptop delivers seamless multitasking whether you're working, streaming, or gaming.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 2 Pack
Make drying your hair a breeze with these super absorbent towels. These are a great because they won't weigh you down or cause any neck strain like a heavy bath towel may do.
These come in packs of two and there are several colors to choose from. Shoppers gave these hair towel wraps 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Polardo Steamer Iron for Clothes
Perfect for various fabric types, this steamer efficiently removes wrinkles without the risk of water spillage or mess. Its lightweight and portable design, coupled with the ability to use it in any position, make it an ideal travel companion for keeping your clothes looking fresh on the go.
You can get this steamer in 8 colors. It has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renoj Resistance Bands
Unlock your fitness potential with these resistance bands, which perfect for a wide range of workouts. Lightweight and portable, they're an ideal travel companion, while their compact design makes storage at home a breeze. With the ability to target different muscle groups, these bands offer versatility at an unbeatable price, currently 59% off on Amazon.
Choose from 3 color combinations. Shoppers gave these resistance bands 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows
Crafted from premium down alternative microfiber, these pillows offer unparalleled quality for a restful night's sleep. You'll feel like you're indulging in a luxurious hotel stay every single night. They are 73% off right now.
These top-selling pillows have 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Women’s Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Slim Fit T Shirt
As a proud owner of several Mangopop styles, I can attest to the exceptional fit and quality of their shirts. The fabric is reliably stretchy yet maintains its shape wear after wear, providing a flattering contoured fit without being see-through. Choose from 15 colors.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.