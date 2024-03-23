Gisele Bündchen Denies Cheating on Ex Tom Brady and Confirms She's Dating Again

In a new interview, Gisele Bündchen responded to two rumors about her love life, more than a year after divorcing Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen wants to set the record straight regarding a couple of rumors about her love life, past and present.

First, the supermodel denies cheating on now-ex-husband Tom Brady before their 2022 divorce. In an interview with The New York Times, published March 23, Gisele said, "That is a lie."

The 43-year-old, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the retired NFL icon, went on to confirm part of a second rumor about herself: She is dating again. According to the New York Times, her new relationship is new.

"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," Gisele added. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

She did not identify her new partner. In February, a source confirmed to E! News that Gisele is dating Joaquim Valente, her family jiu-jitsu instructor, almost a year after the two sparked romance rumors.

photos
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

While he has not commented about the nature of their relationship, Gisele has addressed the speculation about the pair before, telling Vanity Fair in an April 2023 cover interview, "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything."

She also said Joaquim has become a great friend to her and her family. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," she added. "It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

James Devaney/GC Images

Earlier this month, Gisele spoke about life after her and Tom's divorce, which was finalized in October 2022. "Right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family," she told Robin Roberts during her Impact x Nightline special, when asked if she would ever "open" her heart to someone else. "I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow but, yeah."

She continued, "It's a new chapter in my life and I get to learn new things. I get to walk my path in a different way, and I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lessons."

