Grimes Debuts New Romance 2 Years After Elon Musk Breakup

Grimes shared a photo of herself showing PDA with a person who appears to be DJ Anyma, two years after revealing that she and Elon Musk, with whom she shares three kids, had broken up.

By Corinne Heller Mar 23, 2024 7:03 PMTags
CouplesElon Musk
Watch: Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights

It's a tale as old as time.

Grimes appears to have turned a friendship into a new romance, two years after her split from Elon Musk.

The singer shared photos of herself kissing and embracing a person who appears to be EDM artist Anyma on her Instagram March 21, captioning her post, "Beauty and the Beast."

Grimes, born Claire Boucher, did not tag Anyma, with whom she has performed and collaborated on music before. However, the DJ, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, did like the pics. The two follow each other on Instagram and Anyma, 35, had begun liking most of Grimes' posts more than a year ago.

"Anyma and grimes the edm couple final boss," one person wrote in the comments, while another user said, "Anyma looks good on her."

Grimes, 36, and the DJ began working together last year. He is featured on her single "Welcome to the Opera," which was released in June. This past January, the two performed a remix of the track at a show produced by Anyma's record company Afterlife during the 2024 Zamna Festival in Tulum, Mexico.

photos
Elon Musk's Complicated Family Tree

Later that month, Grimes shared a video of herself singing inside an office, captioning her post, "Sorry I've been gone so long. Excited to get back to work! cc @anyma."

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana's Brother Responds to Kate Middleton’s Cancer News

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

Both Grimes and Anyma are also scheduled to perform sets at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Grimes had revealed in March 2022 that she and Elon had broken up. She and the Tesla CEO had dated on and off for four years and share three kidsX Æ A-12, or X, 3, Exa Dark Sideræl, or Y, 2, and youngest child Techno Mechanicus, or Tau, whose age has not been made public.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana's Brother Responds to Kate Middleton’s Cancer News

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

4

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Baby No. 2

5

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Travis Kelce's Impersonation