Grimes Debuts New Romance 2 Years After Elon Musk Breakup

It's a tale as old as time.

Grimes appears to have turned a friendship into a new romance, two years after her split from Elon Musk.

The singer shared photos of herself kissing and embracing a person who appears to be EDM artist Anyma on her Instagram March 21, captioning her post, "Beauty and the Beast."

Grimes, born Claire Boucher, did not tag Anyma, with whom she has performed and collaborated on music before. However, the DJ, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, did like the pics. The two follow each other on Instagram and Anyma, 35, had begun liking most of Grimes' posts more than a year ago.

"Anyma and grimes the edm couple final boss," one person wrote in the comments, while another user said, "Anyma looks good on her."

Grimes, 36, and the DJ began working together last year. He is featured on her single "Welcome to the Opera," which was released in June. This past January, the two performed a remix of the track at a show produced by Anyma's record company Afterlife during the 2024 Zamna Festival in Tulum, Mexico.