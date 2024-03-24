Save up to 50% on Kitchen Gadgets & Gizmos Aplenty from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nothing makes me click faster than a handy and convenient kitchen gadget. Whether it's big or small, if it can make my life a little easier (or is just really cute or cool), it's going in my cart. Now, we've been covering a lot of sales over the last few days, from home to beauty, with jaw-dropping deals on reusable notebooks and garment steamers, but now is the gadget's time to shine. I've scoured through tons of items on Amazon and have put together a list of the best gadgets that will make your time in the kitchen more efficient and fun. And, of course, they're all a great deal.
If you haven't heard, Amazon's currently holding its first-ever Big Spring Sale from now until March 25th. You can save big on fashion, beauty, tech, home decor, and more. And, you don't have to be a Prime member to enjoy these exclusive discounts, although Prime always comes with fast, free shipping and you can try it out for a 30-day trial.
Now, back to the kitchen. If you're looking to elevate your at-home barista skills, there's a milk frother that works in seconds. If you're looking to upgrade your recipes, there's a citrus squeezer for a taste of fresh lemon. If you're looking to change up your breakfast game, there's a sandwich maker with over 18,000 5-star reviews. So, stop looking and start scrolling below.
Get these kitchen gadgets in your cart fast, these deals won't last long and items are selling out fast. Go go gadget shopping!
Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale Best Kitchen Gadgets
ThermoPro TP19H Digital Meat Thermometer
In just 4 seconds you can get an accurate temperature reading from this digital meat thermometer. It's waterproof for easy cleaning and you can get up to 3000 hours of use with the included AAA battery. Ideal for indoor and outdoor readings.
Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Squeezer
My kitchen was not complete until I bought this citrus squeezer. Not only is it easy to use, it also makes it so easy to add a fresh lemon finish to any recipe. It works for limes, lemons, and oranges, and even includes a filter for taking out the seeds.
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother Handheld
Step up your morning cup of Joe with this handheld milk frother. Ideal for lattes, cappuccinos, matchas, and more, it's easy to clean and runs on two AA batteries. It's also backed by over 161,000 5-star reviews.
OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher
Shaped like an adorable vampire, this crusher makes it so easy to grind and mince garlic, nuts, herbs, ginger, and more. It works in seconds and at 50% off, it's also a great price.
Cuisinart Food Processor, Mini-Prep 3 Cup
For less than $30, this mini food processor is a great deal. It can chop and grind with the press of a button, plus it's durable and dishwasher-safe. It's backed by over 22,000 5-star reviews and fans rave about the convenient size and ease of use.
OTOTO Mary Cat Jar Scraper Spatula
Get the most out of your jars with this cat-shaped spatula. It's made of flexible silicone that twists and bends with corners, and can make sandwich making so much easier.
Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest
But where will you rest your new kitchen gadgets? On this handy silicone utensil rest, of course. It can fit up to four utensils of various sizes and gives you a handy place to place them while you're cooking. Plus, the raised edges catches drips and keeps them off your counter.
DASH Mini Waffle Maker + Grill + Griddle, 3-pack
For less than $25, you can get a mini griddle, mini waffle maker, and mini grill for convenient eggs, burgers, waffles, and more. Weighing just over 1-pound each, they're lightweight and easy to store in small kitchens.
Yonanas 902 Classic Vegan, Dairy-Free Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker
If you're looking to cut down on your ice cream intake, but still want a delicious frozen treat in your life, than you need a Yonanas machine. Just add in frozen fruit and a ripe frozen banana, and it will turn them into tasty vegan soft serve. You can even add in nuts, chocolate, or other toppings -- there's a recipe book included.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Create quick, easy, and delicious breakfast sandwiches with this handy maker. Just add bread, meat or cheese, an egg, and another piece of bread (or English muffin). Backed by over 18,000 5-star reviews, users rave about the quality and ease of use.
DASH Rapid Egg Cooker
Backed by over 95,000 5-star reviews, this egg cooker is popular for a reason. You can quickly make up to 6 hard boiled eggs, and with the included accessories, also make poached eggs and omelettes. It comes in 7 colors and weighs just 16 ounces for easy portability.
Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Cleaner Brush
This knife and cutlery brush is so clever, you won't know how you cleaned without it. Just hold the textured grip and run your knives, forks, or spoons through the opposite bristles and they'll be shiny in a snap. It's also a great safety tool, so you don't cut yourself while you're cleaning knives.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
