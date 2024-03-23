Kristin Juszczyk Talks Designing A Custom Look for Caitlin Clark and Game Day Style Hacks

We interviewed Kristin Juszczyk because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Game days are a great opportunity to showcase your team spirit and showcase your style. Kristin Juszczyk has taken that to the next level, designing apparel for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and her husband, 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, of course. Recently, she teamed up with State Farm to create a special piece for The University of Iowa player Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer across men's and women's basketball.

In an exclusive E! interview, Kristin talked about the vest she created for Caitlin's big milestone, her upcoming designs, and her game day essentials.