Kristin Juszczyk Talks Designing A Custom Look for Caitlin Clark and Game Day Style Hacks

Game days are a great opportunity to showcase your team spirit and showcase your style. Kristin Juszczyk has taken that to the next level, designing apparel for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and her husband, 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, of course. Recently, she teamed up with State Farm to create a special piece for The University of Iowa player Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer across men's and women's basketball.
In an exclusive E! interview, Kristin talked about the vest she created for Caitlin's big milestone, her upcoming designs, and her game day essentials.
E!: Tell me about linking up with State Farm to make this vest for Caitlin.
KJ: It's just so incredible State Farm took that opportunity to be able to highlight her. And I wanted to do the same. She's such a trailblazer in her own avenue. There's no better way to be able to honor her and for her to represent her own jersey and wear her own awards. I mean, she's such a boss and she deserves to feel like that.
E!: So many amazing people have worn your designs. Is there someone on your wish list for you want to dress next?
KJ: I wish there was a single person that I can think of, but I just really want to dress the fans. That's all I've ever wanted. Dressing all these incredible people is such an honor and I love it. I love it more than anything and I hope to continue to be able to do it, but the fans are top priority.
Whether you're rooting for your an NFL team or your favorite college during March Madness, here are some fashion and beauty tips from Kristin to rework your game day look.
Kristin's Hacks for Sleek Ponytails and Buns
"This is called the lazy girl hairstyle. I wish I had more secrets. I mean, you need a good slick brush, hairspray, and then you're good to go."
TRESemmé Extra Hold Hairspray
"I just love TRESemmé . It's what works and it's a great price. I always buy the travel-size hairspray. I mean, what are you gonna do, bring those huge hairspray bottles with you everywhere you go?"
Shoppers Agree: Kristin's hairspray has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kristin's Beauty Philosophy
"We're just trying to accentuate things. You know what I mean? It's like everyone just wants to feel a little bit better than they did when they woke up. I like to stay neutral. I mean, I love a smoky eye with a nice 90s-inspired look. That's my go-to right now. I mean, it's always changing, but I'm always looking for that good mauve, nude color."
Morphe Lip Pencil in Sweet Tea
"I love a nude lip. That's just my absolute favorite right now. I'm really loving the Sweet Tea lip liner color by Morphe."
Kristin's Game Day Jewelry
"I love a chunky earring. I have a whole bag of all gold chunky earrings and I've actually been really feeling silver recently. All of a sudden, I just did a little mind shift and I'm seeing myself buying a lot more silver."
Aureum Naomi Earrings
"I love jewelry. I love statement pieces. For jewelry, I'm like the more chunky, the better because I like that vintage feel."
If you love that aesthetic, but you're looking for a different price point, here are some additional options:
Tory Burch Rope Logo Resin Earring
Elevate your style with these exquisite vintage-inspired earrings, a timeless addition to any jewelry collection.
ConeyClare Large Statement Gold Pearl Stud Earrings
Evoke a sense of old-world charm and sophistication every time you wear these earrings.
Kristin's Game Day Shoes
Schutz Mikki Up Boot
"For me, a good shoe is what's most important. I mean going to any games, everybody knows how much walking you're doing. So, finding that good heel that won't leave your feet throbbing within a few hours is key. I mean, I think every girl knows the struggle."
More From Kristin: "I'm around the Kittles who are all 6'5 and I'm a tall girl, but next to them, I need the heels."
Rilista Womens Knee High Boots
If you want a similar look at another price point, these boots are a fabulous pick. Choose from 4 colors.
Kristin-Approved Game Day Apparel Brands
"There are so many incredible brands out there, truly. I mean, there are people that are trailblazers out in the sports world as well. I've always said that there is room for everybody. Lighting another candle's flame doesn't dim your candle. I'm here to support all these other businesses. I hope everyone is too and I think there's room for everybody in this field."
WEAR by Erin Andrews San Francisco 49ers Women's Lace-Up Pullover Hoodie
"Erin Andrews has some really good stuff she's doing."
Mitchell & Ness San Francisco 49ers Faithful to The Bay Heavyweight Raglan Full-Zip Jacket
"There's also Mitchell & Ness. There are amazing companies out there that are doing some really good things."
