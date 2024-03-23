Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Responds to Kate Middleton's Cancer News

Watch : Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

The brother of the late Princess Diana has expressed his support for Kate Middleton amid her cancer battle.

One day after the Princess of Wales revealed in a video released by Kensington Palace that she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment, Charles Spencer, her husband Prince William's uncle, praised her on social media.

Alongside a screenshot of Kate in the clip, the ninth Earl Spencer, wrote on Instagram, "Incredible poise and strength."

In recording the video, Diana's daughter-in-law had broken her silence about her health journey amid weeks of public speculation online and in the media about her well-being. The rumors began after Kensington Palace announced in January that Kate had undergone abdominal surgery and would be taking a break from her royal duties.

In the video, which BBC Studios filmed at Windsor March 20, Kate revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing the operation, which she described as "major."