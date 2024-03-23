It's National Puppy Day: Celebrate Your Fur Baby With Amazon's Big Spring Sale Pet Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy National Puppy Day! If you're a proud pet parent, then you know that the term "puppy" extends to canine companions of all ages. A fur baby will always be a fur baby, and our puppies will always deserve our love, not just on an (extremely) important howl-iday. With that being said, National Puppy Day does give us an excuse to indulge in some super long cuddles with our pups or sneak in a few extra treats into their bowl, and we're ready to feel & give all the love to our precious best friends.
Not to mention, today happens to be a wonderful day to celebrate. Amazon is fully in the swing of its first-ever Big Spring Sale, and the savings are so good they deserve a round of a-paws. In fact, there are a ton of doggone incredible deals on pet products, making this the perfect time to spoil your pupper with treats & toys while also stocking up on essentials like cleansing wipes, grooming supplies, and travel gear.
Check out these fetching deals and have a paws-itively amazing day with your fur-ever puppy!
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Unfortunately, we can't take our puppy with us everywhere we go (if only "Bring Your Pet to Work Day" was every day). This Furbo camera is the next best thing — watch, talk & toss treats to your dog from your phone to help keep separation anxiety at bay. It also comes with smart alerts, video history, and a doggie diary — basically, it's like a nanny for your puppy!
Chuckit! Ultra Ball Dog Toy - Pack of 2
This bestselling dog toy will transform you & your pup's regular game of fetch. The balls are made from durable rubber with extra bounce and buoyancy, and they have textured surfaces that can stand up to rough play (but is still soft on your dog's mouth).
Greenies Pill Pockets
Turn medicine-administering time into treat time with these genius Pill Pockets that pet parents swear by. Simply drop your dog's pills inside the treat pouch, pinch it closed, and give your fur baby a yummy peanut butter-flavored snack that masks the smell & taste of the medicine.
Pet MD Dog Ear Cleaner Wipes
These ear cleaning wipes are another beloved pet parent favorite with over 40,300 five-star reviews. They're crafted with a soothing, alcohol-free & vet-approved formula that safely removes wax, dirt, and debris from your fur baby's ears.
Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
If your pup loves romping around in the outdoors, this portable paw cleaner will be a lifesaver for your home. All you have to do is add a little water, insert a muddy paw, do a gentle twist of the bottle, and dry off (and then repeat for three more paws). The gadget is equipped with gentle silicone bristles that help remove dirt & mud.
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover & Reusable Lint Roller
This reusable Chom Chom roller has an astounding 136,200+ five-star Amazon reviews, and we're not exaggerating when we say it deserves all the hype. It effectively removes dog & cat hair from your furniture, car, carpets, etc., and it's super easy to empty/clean.
Swihauk Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs & Cats
Speaking of which, use this grooming brush to help minimize the fur that ends up on your floors, clothes & upholstery. It's designed with plastic-tipped, stainless steel bristles that are effective yet gentle on your pup's skin, and it even retracts for easy self-cleaning.
Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers & Trimmers
Give your fur baby a spa day with these nail clippers & trimmers that have 52,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. They're ergonomically designed with a nonslip soft handle, and the high-quality stainless steel blades are powerful enough to trim nails with just one cut. They're also equipped with a safety stop guard to prevent over-cutting, and they even come with nail file to help manage sharp nails.
Mindful Pets Tear Stain Remover Combs - Pack of 2
Simple yet incredibly nifty, these tear stain remover combs will make removing the crust and mucus from your dog's eyes a breeze. Each comb features 65 stainless steel pins that gently and effectively groom your pet's face with ease.
Faigeo Stainless Steel Professional Dog Grooming Kit
Give your dog a quick, precise trim with this stainless steel dog grooming kit, which comes with two scissors and a comb. The shears have rounded end tips so you don't accidentally poke your pup while grooming; use the curved scissors to target specific areas and the thinning scissors to trim fur fast without pulling or tugging.
Native Pet Omega 3 Oil
Prioritize your pup's wellness with this popular Omega 3 oil, which has over 6,500 five-star reviews and was purchased 10K+ times by Amazon shoppers in just the past month alone. It's crafted with a blend of fish oils, wheat germ oil & biotin to help rejuvenate your dog's skin & coat, boost their immunity & mobility, and protect against ailments, according to the brand.
Wild One Coco Treat Pouch
Add some functional style to your daily walks with this top-rated treat pouch from Wild One. You can wear it as a fanny pack or crossbody, and it comes with all the compartments you need to store all your walking essentials. It even has a built-in poop bag dispenser!
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I was very hesitant on spending the money for a treat pouch, but this is better than i imagined! So comfortable, stylish, & easy to use! The clasp gives it a tight close but very easy to slip one hand in ti grab a treat, and the pockets are perfect for phone, keys, & cards. Worth every penny!"
Buddy Biscuits Training Bites
On the topic of treats, these training bites are an Amazon shopper favorite that have been purchased 20K+ times in the past month. They're made with a natural pork liver base, are low in calories (making them great for training), and have no artificial flavors or colors.
Multipet Plush Dog Toy
This adorable plush toy with 56,700+ five-star Amazon reviews is currently on sale for a whopping 70% off. The ultra-soft exterior is great for cuddling, and it includes a built-in squeaker that's super appealing for playtime fun.
Nestpark Pup Claw Dog Toys - Pack of 2
While you can't exactly crack open a cold one with your fur baby to celebrate National Puppy Day, you don't have to drink alone (kind of). These hilarious "Pup Claw" toys will keep your canine buddy entertained and busy, giving you plenty of time to sit back and drink a hard seltzer for yourself.
Vital Essentials Freeze Dried Raw Single Ingredient Dog Treats - Chicken Hearts
These protein-packed treats are made from responsibly sourced, premium butcher-cut chicken hearts. They preserve all the benefits of naturally occurring vitamins and minerals in raw muscle and organs, and they're free of additives, fillers, dyes, flavorings, artificial preservatives, grains, or rendered by-products.
One shopper wrote, "I love the single ingredient. All the dogs I shared with love them. I even put the crumbs in their food for a special treat. Natural and safe is what i love best. Bite size and great for a treat or in food."
Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper Swivel Bin & Rake Dog Poop Scooper
Make cleaning up after your pet as easy as can be with this no-touch poop scooper set. It comes with a swivel bin, rake, and two heavy-duty waste bags with activated baking soda to minimize odors. The scooper extends up to 32 inches, making it easy to pick up pet waste without throwing out your back or accidentally getting icky stuff on your hands.
EcoVacs Deebot N10 Plus
This EcoVacs vacuum & mop is the ultimate gamechanging appliance for pet parents. The powerful suction seamlessly lifts dirt, debris, and pet hair from crevices and carpet fibers, and it includes an auto-empty station that holds up to two months' worth of vacuum debris — in other words, minimal maintenance for maximum results.
N-Bone Puppy Teething Rings
These top-rated puppy teething rings have 17,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon and are just what you need to save your baseboards and blankets if you have a growing puppy in your home. The digestible formula includes added calcium for healthy teeth & bones, and it's also fortified with Omega 3 fatty acids.
Lesure Small Dog Car Seat
If you're hitting the road with your pup, this car seat will keep them comfy & secure for the whole ride, whether they're riding shotgun or in the back. The seat, which is available in multiple chic colors, is designed with three-fold security and accommodates small to medium pets under 25 pounds.
Psst, make sure to clip the 20% off coupon when adding to cart on Amazon to score all the available savings!
Pet Honesty Allergy Relief Anti-Itch Shampoo For Dogs & Cats
Now that we're entering allergy season for pups (March-May), take proactive steps to provide lasting relief care with this anti-itch shampoo. The concentrated formula is gentle yet effective, working to reduce smelly odors, relieve irritations & itching from seasonal allergies, and promote a shiny coat & healthy skin. It's also crafted with safe, nourishing ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera, jojoba oil, vitamin E & more.
Pupzle Dog Puzzle
Turn meal or treat time into a fun game with the interactive Pupzle! Place treats inside the different boxes, demo the toy, and watch your pup sniff & paw their way to a yummy reward. According to the brand, this puzzle helps improve your pup's IQ & memory, and it's made from non-toxic, BPA-free material.
Benebone Wishbone Durable Dog Chew Toy
For all the super chewers out there, meet your match: this durable wishbone with 69,700+ five-star Amazon reviews. Tougher than real bones, the wishbone features a curved, paw-friendly grip and comes in a variety of 100% real flavors (bacon, chicken, peanut butter) & four size options.
Blue Buffalo Medium Dental Chews For Dogs
Help your pup maintain their oral hygiene with these three-in-one daily dental chews that control plaque & tartar, support healthy teeth & gums, and freshen breath. One Amazon shopper raved, "My dog has eaten three of these and I have noticed a change in his smell of breathe and his teeth color! highly recommend these over the greenies."
To maximize your savings, make sure to clip the $2.94 coupon when adding to cart!
ThunderShirt Classic Dog Anxiety Jacket
April showers are coming up, as are Fourth of July fireworks and spring travels. Help mitigate your pup's anxiety & fear with this shopper-loved ThunderShirt that has 31,200+ five-star Amazon reviews. The shirt applies gentle, constant pressure on your fur baby to help calm them down from environmental triggers, and it comes with a 100% moneyback guarantee if you're not satisfied for any reason, according to the brand.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
