Psst, Amazon's Big Spring Sale Has The Stylish & Affordable Swimwear You've Been Looking For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is finally here, and that means it's officially time to bring out our sundresses, waterproof sunscreen, and swimwear. If you're like me and you bought a swimsuit a couple years ago that you thought you'd wear for many years to come but realized that it's fallen out of style or doesn't quite fit right anymore, don't stress. Even if that last swimsuit was a splurge purchase you now regret, we're here to help you wash away your worries with some stylish swimwear picks that also happen to be super affordable and on sale right now.
Namely, Amazon is currently holding its first-ever Big Spring Sale, and it happens to be the perfect opportunity to shop for cute & comfy bathing suits. One of the major benefits of shopping for swimwear (and fashion) on Amazon is that items tend to ship super fast, especially with Prime membership. This means you'll have plenty of time to try things on and find the perfect suit for you before you jet off to your warm-weather vacay. Whether you're looking for shopper-loved picks with tens of thousands of positive reviews, or you're looking for a specific style — e.g., a full-coverage swimdress or slinky bikini or tummy-controlling monokini — we've got you covered with the cutest styles & biggest deals.
Trust us, these swimsuits are sure to make a splash (not in your wallet though, thankfully).
Cupshe Women's Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit
Playful and feminine, this bestselling one-piece swimsuit has over 23,800 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. It features a plunging neckline with ruffle hem detailing that laces up in the back. It's padded lightly with cups, and it comes in 21 colors/patterns.
Geluboao Bikini Set
This basic bikini is cute & functional at the same time; it's crafted with double-layer fabric that's fully lined & stretchy, so it helps keep your girls secure and your tummy smooth (yet comfy). The top is equipped with a padded pushup bra that you can remove, while the bottom is designed with a flattering high-cut V-shape.
Suuksess Halter Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit
Look and feel your best all day long in this tummy control one-piece swimsuit that's available in 32(!) different colorways. The wraparound ruched midsection helps create a balanced, smooth silhouette while the plunging halter neckline adds just the right touch of alluring style.
Bmjl Women's High Waisted Sporty Bikini Set
Sporty and fun, this high-waisted bikini set will have you feeling confident no matter how rough the waves get. It's made from a spandex-nylon fabric blend that will keep you supported & comfortable, and the colorblock design gives off the perfect warm-weather vibes.
Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit
With a whopping 20,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, it's safe to say this one-piece swimsuit is a favorite pick among Amazon shoppers. It's designed with adjustable shoulder straps, padded cups, and shirring at the waist that helps smoothen out your tummy. Plus, it comes in a super wide range of colors & patterns.
Dokotoo Scoop Neck Racerback High Waisted Bikini
From the eye-catching racerback top to the bottoms with subtle pops of color and tummy control waist tie, this scoop-neck bikini is sure to please. It comes in a variety of color combos and designs, and it features just the right amount of coverage on the back to keep you feeling comfortable and secure.
Cocopear Crossover One Piece Swimdress
How darling is this one-piece swimdress? We're in love with everything from the pretty all-over pattern to the unique crossover bust detailing and molded pushup cups that look as good as they feel. Plus, the boyshort bottoms offer full coverage, so you can move & play all you want with no watrdrobe worries.
Cupshe Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Lifeguard on duty, but add a bit of extra style. This Cupshe monokini features a deep V-neck with removable padded cups, along with a crossover back tie that helps cinch your waist for a totally snatched silhouette.
Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set
As gorgeous as the color of this bikini set is, it's the design details that really bring this warm-weather 'fit come together. The top features a V-neck cut with tie-back wrap straps and adjustable shoulder straps, while the high-waisted bottom offers full coverage and tummy control functionality thanks to the polyester-spandex fabric & ruched midsection detailing.
Blooming Jelly Plus Size Tummy Control One Piece Swimdress
This tummy control swimdress is stylish perfection, especially when you pair it with your fave statement jewelry, hat, and sunnies. It's made from a polyester-spandex blend that helps keep you snatched and comfortable, and it includes a built-in pushup bra with light padding that can be removed (and even if you do remove them, the suit is fully lined to prevent see-through mishaps).
Moshengqi Brazilian Bikini Set
You may already have an LBD in your wardrobe, but what about an LBB (little black bikini)? Show up & show out in this Brazilian bikini set, which comes with a string halter bikini top and side-tie cheeky bottoms. It's the perfect spring break girls' trip essential (after all, girls just want to have fun), and it also comes in 26 other colors.
Evaless One Piece Tankini Bathing Suit
Add some elegant style to your poolside OOTD with this feminine one-piece/tankini combo. The one-piece bathing suit is overlaid with an attached tankini top that helps smoothen your tummy, along with a cinchable drawstring hem for added flair.
Upopby Vintage Padded Push Up One Piece Swimsuit
This vintage-chic swimsuit perfectly elegant style with sleek function. It's styled with a ruched shaping panel in the front that creates a balanced, flattering figure, and it also features built-in pushup pads (that are wire-free & removable). Plus, it offers modest coverage & has availability in 24 different colors/patterns.
Cupshe Reversible Bikini Set
Not only is this Cupshe bikini on sale, it also has reversible functionality, meaning you basically get two swimsuits in one! It comes with a tummy-snatching high-waist bottom that can be adjusted via the ties on either side, as well as a padded top featuring an intricate, braided back detailing.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
