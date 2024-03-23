Experience Unbeatable Convenience and Save 30% on the Hanging Cosmetics Bag Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Packing for trips and planning travel is already stressful enough. Whether you're on a business trip or vacation, a little beauty product organization takes any extra stress away so you can focus on your work or enjoy your relaxing vacation. A clear space (hotel and Airbnb bathroom counters included) is a clear mind.
Enter this affordable, stylish cosmetics organizer, which is 30% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. It comes in medium and large sizes, so you can find the perfect size to fit all of your products based on how long you'll be away. It even features elastic straps to hold your products upright so they won't spill. The bag has a stow-away swivel hook, so you can hang this organizer up in your hotel, Airbnb, gym, or yoga studio bathroom for easy access to all of your products.
Pack and travel smarter before this deal sells out.
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag with Hanging Hook, Water-resistant Makeup Cosmetic Bag Travel Organizer for Accessories, Shampoo, Full Sized Container, Toiletries
You deserve effortless convenient and organization. Add this to your Amazon cart while it's 30% off.
Shoppers gave this bag 44,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews for its next-level convenience. Here's what they had to say:
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Reviews
A shopper shared, "This is the best travel make up bag I have ever had, I am so impressed I am buying them for gifts. Just took this bag to Europe it was easy to hang up in every hotel and folds down to a great size but fit way more than I even thought it would, plus one plastic water proof section for a wet loofa."
Another said, "This is it! Love how it keeps everything in place. Plenty of room for cases/bottles of all sizes, plus skincare and makeup products. Hoping this will last years."
A reviewer wrote, "While I haven't travelled with it, it was purchased as a space saver since my boyfriend moved in, and it's definitely perfect for my needs there. It's great quality, and actually pretty cute, too. I also really like the bands that keep my products upright and in place. I would most certainly recommend this item!"
An Amazon customer raved, "Awesome case for anyone who travels often and likes to separate products by category. I LOVE the attached hook too, it is really convenient- no need to take up counter space with this bag since you can hang it on the door, handle or hook."
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
—Originally published July 17, 2022 at 4 AM PT.