The Smart Reusable Notebook That Shoppers Call "Magic" is Just $19 During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is fully underway, and it's chockfull of incredible deals in all areas of the shopping realm. From travel essentials to celeb-loved wellness picks to trendy spring fashion, it feels like we've hit the jackpot of savings. Not to mention, there's no lack of incredibly nifty, genius finds that have us wondering just how we were able to live this long without them. TBH, as full as our carts have been these past few days, there's not an ounce of buyer's remorse to be found anywhere — and today, we've got an eco-friendly find that Amazon reviewers swear will change your life.
Rocketbook's Smart Reusable Notebook will help you stay organized while protecting the environment. If you're constantly having to deal with loose papers all over your desk or you can't find the notes you swore you took at last week's meeting, this 36-page notebook will be a great help. Seriously — Amazon shoppers who've tried this notebook say they work like "magic."
In fact, it's so good, they have over 54,500 five-star reviews. See below to learn more about why Amazon reviewers rate these highly, and to snag one for yourself while it's 40% off!
Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook
This smart reusable notebook from Rocketbook will make creating digital copies of your handwritten notes so much easier. All you have to do is take a photo of your notes, upload them to the free Rocketbook app and you'll have a digital copy of your notes that you can upload to Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email & more.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale deal applies to the Teal color, in Executive formatting.
Rocketbook Core Shopper Reviews
Wonder what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews on the Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook.
"I had this recommended by a friend that got his and loved it. Was a bit skeptical at first, but now that I have the app set up, this is the best notebook ever! You take a picture of the notebook page and the app will send it wherever you want (practically) and will also transform your written words into a text document! It isn't perfect, but hey, what's a few typos to correct vs rewriting everything? Would definitely recommend! Also, make sure to get spare pens!"
"I am notorious for writing down notes and inspiration for my writing projects on any surface I can find- but this results in a tornado of random post its, scraps of paper, scattered notebooks and even napkins, paper towels and receipts. This fits in my bag, and I don't have to worry about running out of room, I just scribble to my heart's content, upload to gdocs, (or to a folder for my fiancee in dropbox) and clean it up and start over! No more lost post its, pieces of paper towel getting wet or scraps falling out of order! Order is brought to the chaos of my writing!"
"I love this Rocketbook! I have a lot of meetings to attend and I like to write my notes. Being able to instantly transfer them into my files has been a lifesaver! No more having to scavenge through a bunch of old notebooks—they're all neatly filed away by date and subject matter. Well worth it!!"
"I was a little skeptical about purchasing this product, especially whether or not it would be useful. I was surprised at how useful it has really become. I attend quite a few meetings throughout the week and this is an amazing way to back up all of my notes to whatever online storage you may use. It will even back up to several different online storage at the same time. Really cool! Another concern was if the pages would wipe complete clean…they do. I highly recommend you give it a try."
"This notebook is my lifesaver. I can keep all my class/lab/teaching notes in one place, upload them when I need to, and erase any old/outdated information. Before switching to rocketbook, I would have to shred old documents with potentially sensitive information, but now I can just wipe them away with a damp cloth. I can't imagine going back to regular notebooks after using this! PLUS it is so light and takes up so little space, so I am saving space and wear/tear on my bag compared to shoving half a dozen notebooks in a backpack and lugging them around campus all day. I kind of want to buy more even though I have no need for more!"
"I saw this on Shark Tank & read reviews. I hoped the hype was real and this product lived up to the expectations. It's easy to set up the file locations using the app, and pages wipe clean pretty easily. I've used glasses cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, water, and the Pilot Frixion erasers on the end of the pen to clean the pages. I've purchased different sizes since my initial purchase. Five stars. Highly recommend. No complaints."
Rocketbook Flip Reusable Smart Notepad
The Rocketbook Flip combines the timeless feel of a traditional notepad with innovative technology of a tablet. This version is also great for those who write with their left hand and struggle with bulky spirals & ink smudges that get in the way of their writing.
Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Smart Planner & Notebook
A smart planner & notebook in one, the Rocketbook Fusion is the ultimate productivity tool. Perfect for students, parents & professionals of all kinds, this edition keeps all of your big plans, goals, and ideas organized both online and offline.
Rocketbook Multi-Subject Reusable Smart Notebook
The Rocketbook Multi-Subject notebook makes organization easy as can be. It includes four built-in dividers and 36 reusable dotted pages, along with a Pilot Pen, microfiber cleaning cloth, and seamless integration with the Rocketbook App.
Rocketbook Mini Smart Reusable Notebook
Tiny but mighty, the Rocketbook Mini is a must-have accessory for those who find themselves jotting down big ideas and notes on the go. It sure beats writing important stuff on stray pieces of scrap paper or napkin that you'll potentially (read: most likely) lose track of in your bag.
Rocketbook Pen Station Pen/Pencil Holder
Speaking of losing things, never lose your pen again with the nifty Pen Station. It attaches to any notebook and carries any pen, and it's designed with a thin yet durable plastic platform that sticks onto your notebook without adding bulk.
Pilot FriXion Clicker Erasable, Refillable & Retractable Gel Ink Pens - Pack of 7
The Rocketbook comes with one pen already, but if you want more color options or just need backups you can get a set of seven on Amazon for $17. These pens write really smooth and easily erase, so you don't have to worry about making mistakes. They're also super popular with shoppers and have over 37,800 five-star reviews.
