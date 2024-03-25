Why Joey King Doesn't Consider Kissing Booth a "Stain" on Her Resume After Jacob Elordi Comments

Joey King is sticking by The Kissing Booth.
In fact, the We Were the Lucky Ones star had nothing but positive things to say about the Netflix trilogy.
"When I think about those movies," Joey exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and how much joy they brought to so many people, I feel really proud."
The 24-year-old—who is currently promoting her new miniseries We Were the Lucky Ones, which is set to debut Hulu March 28—shared that she also appreciated The Kissing Booth for knowing just what kind of movie it was.
"It's not trying to be an Oscar-nominated movie or this critically acclaimed picture," she continued. "And I think that's the best part about it."
She added, "It's meant for you to watch and just have fun, and just kind of melt into the world of color and excitement."
Joey's comments came four months after her Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi—who Joey dated from 2017 to 2019 after they met on the set of the first movie—had some harsh criticism for the films.
"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he told GQ in November. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."
He also expressed that he didn't like looking at his role in them with the Hollywood ethos of "one for them, one for me," adding, "It can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas and you're dead inside."
But Joey isn't the only Kissing Booth star who had qualms with Jacob's critiques, as Taylor Zakhar Perez—who joined the cast for the second movie—also shared his disappointment over the Priscilla actor's sentiments.
"I thought it was a shame because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience," he told Variety in November. "It's a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that."
"I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people," Taylor continued, "and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."