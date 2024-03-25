Why Joey King Doesn't Consider Kissing Booth a "Stain" on Her Resume After Jacob Elordi Comments

Watch : Joey King Defends Being a Part of ‘The Kissing Booth’ Trilogy (Exclusive)

Joey King is sticking by The Kissing Booth.

In fact, the We Were the Lucky Ones star had nothing but positive things to say about the Netflix trilogy.

"When I think about those movies," Joey exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and how much joy they brought to so many people, I feel really proud."

The 24-year-old—who is currently promoting her new miniseries We Were the Lucky Ones, which is set to debut Hulu March 28—shared that she also appreciated The Kissing Booth for knowing just what kind of movie it was.

"It's not trying to be an Oscar-nominated movie or this critically acclaimed picture," she continued. "And I think that's the best part about it."

She added, "It's meant for you to watch and just have fun, and just kind of melt into the world of color and excitement."

Joey's comments came four months after her Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi—who Joey dated from 2017 to 2019 after they met on the set of the first movie—had some harsh criticism for the films.