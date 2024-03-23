Vanessa Hudgens’ Clay Mask Works in Just 4 Minutes: Get it for 35% Off During the Amazon Big Spring Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you constantly on the go but still want to prioritize self-care? Well, Vanessa Hudgens has got you covered with a game-changing skincare product that works in just four minutes. Nope, that's not a typo or a "too good to be true" type of claim. We can all spare four minutes, right? The KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask is just what you need to restore balance to your skin and unclog pores.
This is the ultimate skincare solution for those of us who are always on the move. Seriously, who knew achieving radiant skin could be this quick and easy? I have more good news for you: you can get a 35% discount on this clay mask during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask
Don't let its speedy application fool you. This mask means business when it comes to skincare. Packed with glacial marine clay and botanical extracts, it works wonders to detoxify and rejuvenate your complexion in record time. Your skin will thank you for those four precious minutes of pampering!
Vanessa previously told E!, "I worked really hard to make sure the Glacial Bay Clay Mask gives you everything you want in a clay mask. It pulls out impurities, tightens pores, reduces pigmentation, giving you clear, glowing, and hydrated skin. All in 4 minutes. Plus, it's easy to slot into your already existing skincare routine."
Here's what you can expect from this mask, per the brand:
KNOW Beauty Glacial Clay Mask Benefits
- Oily and acne-prone skin
- Draws out impurities and oil
- Detoxifies skin to prevent breakouts
- Reduces pigmentation and scarring
- Tightens Pores
Know Beauty Glacial Clay Mask Reviews
"OMG I have never had a product work this fast and this well on my skin. I have always fought large pores and whiteheads, and adult acne. In 1 use I saw smaller pores and smoother skin, in two days I saw less whiteheads and no more pores visible, now 4 days in and 3 uses and my skin looks perfectly clear and amazing! THANK YOU VANESSA!!!"
"It worked magic on a few blemishes and noticeably revitalized my skin. A few small wrinkles were pretty much erased plus my face feels hydrated and great. Incredible stuff!"
"KNOW Clay Mask is the Real MVP of Skincare. I could feel it working from the moment I applied it, and when I washed it off, my skin felt incredibly clean and refreshed. I would highly recommend this clay mask to anyone looking for a deep-cleansing, pore-tightening, radiance-boosting product. It's truly a must-have in my skincare routine!"
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
