Blake Lively Apologizes for "Silly" Joke About Kate Middleton Photoshop Fail Following Cancer Diagnosis

Blake Lively issued a public apology for previously poking fun at Kate Middleton's Photoshop controversy after the Princess of Wales went public with her cancer diagnosis: "Mortified."

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 22, 2024 11:43 PMTags
Blake LivelyHealthKate MiddletonRoyalsCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

Blake Lively has nothing but XOXO for Kate Middleton.

In fact, the Gossip Girl alum publicly apologized for trolling the Princess of Wales' Photoshop controversy before learning that she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," Blake began on Instagram Stories March 22, shortly after Kate went public with her diagnosis. "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry."

She added, "Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

The apology comes a week after Blake, 36, posted an image of her head blatantly Photoshopped on another woman's body, seemingly poking fun at the U.K. Mother's Day portrait previously shared by Kate that multiple agencies pulled for being "manipulated."

At the time, the It Ends With Us star wrote on Instagram, "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today. Now you know why I've been MIA."

photos
2024 Royal News

The caption appeared to spoof on the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery, which were fueled when the princess confessed to digitally altering the family portrait with her and Prince William's kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Blake's Betty Buzz beverage company even weighed in, with its brand's official account writing in the post's comments section: "Haters will say it's photoshop."

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Now, it's clear that Kate was absent from the public spotlight to focus on her health and family. As the 42-year-old explained in a March 22 video on her social media accounts, "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Kate—who did not disclose the specific type of cancer her doctors found—also noted that the past few months have been "incredibly tough."

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she shared. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the stages of that treatment."

Trending Stories

1

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis

Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate added that she's keeping her head up amid her treatment, saying she's "well and getting stronger every day."

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able," the royal added, "but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

To see all the celeb well-wishes to Kate amid her health journey, keep reading.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

On March 22, 2024, Kensington Palace released a video of Kate Middleton revealing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was discovered after she had abdominal surgery in January.

"Wales and the World is with you HRH Princess of Wales," Zeta-Jones, who was born in Wales and was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by now-King Charles III in 2011, wrote on Instagram. "Love to you always."

Instagram

Olivia Munn

The Newsroom alum, who revealed March 13 she has been battling breast cancer, commented on Kensington Palace's Instagram video of Kate, "Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best."

John Lamparski/WireImage

Angie Harmon

"We are praying for your full & complete recovery & for strength of mind, body & spirit for you & your entire family," the Rizzoli & Isles alum commented on Kensington Palace's video of Kate. "Thank you for your beautiful spirit & courage."

James Devaney/GC Images

Lauren Sánchez

The media personality, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, commented on the post as well, writing, "Sending love."

Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," he said in a statement on X. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today."

He added, "I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Speaking at a press briefing following news of Kate's health battle, she said their thoughts are with the princess "and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time," adding, "certainly we wish her a full recovery."

Instagram / James Middleton

James Middleton

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," Kate's brother wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood pic of the two, after she revealed her health diagnosis. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and live in California, said in a statement to NBC News, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King, who shared his own cancer diagnosis in February, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

In fact, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the rep told NBC News, adding that both he and Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

"You are brave," President Joe Biden's wife wrote on X, "and we love you."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment," he wrote on X. "We’re all wishing her a swift recovery."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

2

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

3
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis

4

Blake Lively Apologizes for Kate Middleton Joke Amid Cancer Diagnosis

5

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Address Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis