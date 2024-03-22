Blake Lively Apologizes for "Silly" Joke About Kate Middleton Photoshop Fail Following Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

Blake Lively has nothing but XOXO for Kate Middleton.

In fact, the Gossip Girl alum publicly apologized for trolling the Princess of Wales' Photoshop controversy before learning that she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," Blake began on Instagram Stories March 22, shortly after Kate went public with her diagnosis. "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry."

She added, "Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

The apology comes a week after Blake, 36, posted an image of her head blatantly Photoshopped on another woman's body, seemingly poking fun at the U.K. Mother's Day portrait previously shared by Kate that multiple agencies pulled for being "manipulated."

At the time, the It Ends With Us star wrote on Instagram, "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today. Now you know why I've been MIA."