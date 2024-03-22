Kate Middleton Is Receiving Preventative Chemotherapy: Here's What That Means

Watch : Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

Kate Middleton is sharing insight into how she's prioritizing her health.

The Princess of Wales recently announced that she was diagnosed with cancer and is now getting "preventative chemotherapy" to treat it.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London," she said in a video posted on her and husband Prince William's social media accounts March 22, "and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

Although Kate didn't publicly disclose the type of cancer doctors found, a Kensington Palace representative said she began chemotherapy in late February.

"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," the 42-year-old noted, adding, "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."