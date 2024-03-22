Chrishell Stause & Paige DeSorbo Use These Teeth Whitening Strips: Save 35% During Amazon’s Big Sale

If you need some more info before you shop, here's what the stars think about Crest 3D Whitestrips.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: Celebrity Reviews

Paige DeSorbo said, "I've used these since high school and they're the best things ever. It's better than going to the dentist. This is my favorite."

Chrishell Stause shared, "I use Crest White Strips. I'm asked about this all the time. I don't go and get them whitened. I have sensitive gums. I just use this. It works amazing. I do it at home. This works for me. I love it. It's quick and easy."

Chrishell Stause also said, "I know you can go get this done professionally, but it's expensive and who wants to go sit in a chair with your mouth weirdly open? I did it once and I tried this and it works just as well. I use Crest White Strips, that's the secret. They work. You can do it at home."

"I've used Crest White Strips over the years. The night before proposals [on The Bachelor], we were in Thailand. I had my white strips in. I knew the next day was the biggest day of my life," Catherine Giudici Lowe shared.