Shop QVC's Free Ship Weekend & Save Big on Keurig, Dyson, Tile Bluetooth Trackers & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to the home, I'm always looking for ways to be more productive and save time. Anything that can make cleaning, cooking, or just finding my keys easier is a plus for me. That's why I'm so pumped about the latest deals from QVC. You can save big on vacuums, scrubber mops, coffee makers, Bluetooth trackers, and more. But it doesn't end there. This weekend QVC is offering free shipping sitewide, and if you're new to the site, you can get $15 off your first order of $35 or more with code NEW2024.
Looking to make vacuuming actually enjoyable? Then you need the Dyson v8 with all of its amazing attachments that can get into corners, clean furniture, and suck up animal hair in a snap. Now that spring is here, would you like to amp up your iced coffee intake? Then you have to check out this Keurig that's only $59. Tired of losing your keys, handbag, or phone? Then please direct your attention to the Tile Bluetooth trackers that come three to a pack. And that's just a taste of what's in store.
So, scroll down, start clicking, and get into these limited deals. And don't worry about shipping, QVC's got that covered. Happy shopping.
EyeVac Home Touchless Sensor Activated Vacuum
Say goodbye to your dustpan and make sweeping a breeze with this sensor-activated vacuum. Using infrared technology, the EyeVac home vacuum senses when dirt, dust, and crumbs are swept in front of it and automatically pulls them into the easy-to-clean bin. This touchless vacuum is available in four neutral colors that blend seamlessly with any home decor.
Hover Scrubber Omni Cordless Dual-Head Mop and Accessories
There's a reason why this scrubber mop is always selling out. That's because it makes cleaning your floors a breeze. It's cordless for easy movement around your space and the set comes with a power adapter, two microfiber pads, two chenille cleaning pads, a scouring power wedge, a baseboard cleaning attachment, and two microfiber power wedges. Just watch the video on the QVC page if you need further convincing.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer
The Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer is your ticket to both hot and iced coffee bliss. And here's the kicker: for a limited time, QVC is offering this gem for just $59, a steal compared to its usual $129 price tag. Say goodbye to those pricey coffee runs and hello to savings with this Keurig in your kitchen arsenal. It features a slim design to save space and you can choose from three sizes to customize your cup.
Tile Pro 3-Pack Bluetooth Tracker
This set includes three Tile Pro Trackers. Just attach the Tile to your keys, wallet, phone, pet's collar, luggage, or whatever you want to track. Then download the free Tile app and tap to locate what you've lost. Best of all, the replaceable battery lasts up to 1 year.
Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools
I own this set and it's so easy to use, it actually makes me want to vacuum (I never thought I'd ever say that). This deal includes: the Dyson V8 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, V8 wand, motorbar cleaner head, docking station, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, mattress tool, up-top tool, extension hose, hair screw tool and charger.
