Selena Gomez & David Henrie Have Magical Reunion in First Look at Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel

Fans got their first photo of Selena Gomez and David Henrie as they reprise their roles in the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, titled Wizards.

By Sabba Rahbar Mar 22, 2024 10:26 PMTags
TVSelena GomezDisneyCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Disney Greenlights ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Series With Selena Gomez

Everything IS what it seems for Selena Gomez and David Henrie.

The on-screen brother and sister duo reunited in the Disney Channel's first look at the upcoming sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, titled Wizards.

"WE ARE BACK!!" Selena wrote in the comments of the March 22 Instagram post. "SOOOO GRATEFUL. MAGIC."

The 31-year-old also shared the image to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Guess what?! WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!"

Selena and David first shared that a sequel was in the works in January, alongside an update that they would both serve as executive producers, with Selena coming on as a guest star and David as a series regular.

The original Wizards of Waverly Place—which ran on the Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012—followed the Russos, a family of wizards trying to live a normal life in New York City.

The sequel will pick up with David's Justin Russo as he tries to live a normal, mortal life with his family, who will be played by Max MatenkoAlkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos. That is until his sister Alex (Selena) brings home a wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), and Justin has to dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training.

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

And this isn't the first time the Russos have gotten back together. In fact, the original cast—Selena, David, and the actors who played their TV parents, David DeLuise and Maria Canals Barrerareunited in January when news of the sequel was shared.

Trending Stories

1

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

2
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis

3

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

But no matter where in the world the cast is, Selena explained that her Wizards family will always hold a special place in her heart.

"I know that you guys love me for me," she told costars DeLuise and Jennifer Stone on their Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast last year. "I tell people all the time I've never had that feeling that I've had with the whole Wizards crew, not just you guys."

She added, "I felt like I was the happiest I had been my whole life [on the show], and I don't want that to be a sad thought, because I'm really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest times for me."

The Russo family get-together is just one TV reunion that brings us joy. Keep reading for more.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Dawson's Creek

Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams reunited Feb. 7, 2024 at the opening of Chanel's first watches and fine jewelry flagship store, on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The event took place more than 20 years after Dawson's Creek ended its six-season run and more than five years since the last time the two actresses were photographed together (at Entertainment Weekly's 20th anniversary cast reunion cover shoot in 2018).

PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images
Game of Thrones

Ian Beattie, Daniel Portman, Natalia Tena and Ian McElhinney reunited on Feb. 2 ahead of the opening of Warner Bros' GOT Studio Tour, located at one of the HBO show's original shooting spots in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Pair of Thieves
The Bachelorette

Mike Johnson and Rachel Lindsay catch up at a private Kendrick Lamar concert event hosted by Pair of Thieves in Los Angeles. 

Instagram / Kevin McHale
Glee

In May 2021, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz partied at her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to boyfriend David Stanley.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
The Office Ladies

The Office alums Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Kate Flannery pose for a photo at Thirst Project Gala benefit on September 28, 2019. 

Instagram / Shannen Doherty
Beverly Hills, 90210

Shannen DohertyJason PriestleyChristine Elise, Brian Austin GreenIan Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris hang out on the set of the 2019 reboot, BH90210.

Instagram / Michael Rosenbaum
Smallville

Tom WellingMichael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk reunited at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event.

Instagram / Danielle Fishel
Boy Meets World

Rider StrongWill Friedle and Ben Savage were bumping along with pregnant former co-star Danielle Fishel at the Fan Expo Dallas 2019 event.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
In Living Color

Tommy Davidson, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans and David Alan Grier reunite at the show's 25th anniversary event during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

 

 
Instagram
Saved by the Bell

Mark-Paul GosselaarMario LopezTiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley brought their spouses along for a quadruple dinner date in April 2019.

Instagram/Jennifer Garner
Alias

"A mini reunion in New York City—former castmates, favorite dinner dates, forever playmates. ♥️♥️♥️ Photographed by my favorite artist, @rainerarts," Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram of this pic with Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin. 

Instagram/Courteney Cox
Friends

"Saturday night with a friend," Courteney Cox captioned this pic of Monica and Phoebe back together, but Lisa Kudrow took a little issue. 

"I guess I would have looked at you if I could have OPENED MY EYES," she commented. She also posted her own selfie with the caption "My eyes! My eyes!"  

Jordin Althaus/ E!
Cougar Town

Courteney Cox guested on Busy Tonight for a little Cougar Town reunion, and Philipps took it even farther by doing a bit with the show's biggest fan and costars Christa Miller, Josh Hopkins, and Ian Gomez

Instagram
Buffy the Vampire Slayer

"Witches, demons, vampires, watchers, slayer, Gods, and Scoobies oh my!" Nicholas Brendon wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
That's So Raven

"Happiness is spontaneously running into old pals from my That's So Raven days!!! @anneliesevanderpol & @rondellsheridanoffical," Rose Abdoo shared on Instagram after meeting with Anneliese van der Pol and Rondell Sheridan

Twitter
Wonder Years

"I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday - it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing," Danica McKellar shared on Twitter. "And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree - *you guys* are like family... I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. #memories #TheWonderYears"

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for New York Magazine
Scrubs

Reunited and it feels so good! Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff and Ken Jenkins attend the Heineken Green Room during Vulture Festival presented by AT&T at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Coach
Game of Thrones

Hee's the story, of the Stark family...Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden came out to support Maisie Williams and her new play.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for UCLA Semel Institute
Friends

Friends' Monica and Phoebe reunite at the the UCLA Semel Institute's 2018 Open Mind Gala. Cast members from the hit show have reunited several times over the years.

 

 
Instagram
Flavor of Love

You know what time it is! Exes Flavor Flav and Tiffany "New York" Pollard found themselves together again while filming an episode of Braxton Family Values

Twitter
Lost

In August 2018, Henry Ian Cusick and Sonya Walger, who played fan-favorite couple Desmond and Penny, reunited at the place where their characters first met. She posted on her Twitter page a photo of her and the actor standing together outside St. Andrew's Priory School in Honolulu, which was used to depict a monastery in Eddington, Scotland on the touching season four episode "The Constant."

Instagram
The West Wing

Joshua Malina, who played Will Bailey on the NBC series, posted in July 2018 a photo on social media of him having dinner with friends, including fellow former co-stars Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman) and Janel Moloney (Donna Moss) and show creator Aaron Sorkin.

Instagram
Boy Meets World

Ben Savage attended former co-star Matthew Lawrence and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke's engagement party in July 2018.

Instagram
Murphy Brown

The FYI gang's getting back together! Murphy Brown is returning to CBS in the 2018-2019 TV season and Candice Bergen marked their reunion on Instagram. "MURPHY BROWN...together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time...," she wrote.

Instagram
Pretty Little Liars

Ezria lives on! Lucy Hale ran into Ian Harding in Chicago in March 2018.

Instagram
Parks and Recreation

Natalie Morales (Lucy), Billy Eichner (Craig Middlebrooks), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Aubrey Plaza and Paul Rudd (Bobby Newport) appear at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. in March 2018.

Instagram
Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse, Brant Daugherty, Ian Harding and more familiar faces have a reunion thanks to Manchester United. 

Instagram
ER

The cast of the later seasons of ER came together at John Stamos' house and took a picture with a piece of the show's set. "My #ER cast came to my house for a visit. We took a pic behind our old County General doors. (I keep everything) @goran_visnjic @lindacardellini @scottchristophergrimes #MauraTierney," he wrote on Instagram.

Twitter
Saved by the Bell

The former A.C. Slater and Zack Morris caught up over some football on the sidelines of a Los Angeles Chargers game. 

Instagram
Scrubs

Zach Braff joined Donald Faison and wife Cacie Cobb on her 40th birthday trip.

photos
View More Photos From TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

2
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis

3

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

4

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Address Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

5

Riley Strain Case: Student Found Dead 2 Weeks After Going Missing