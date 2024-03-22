Selena Gomez & David Henrie Have Magical Reunion in First Look at Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel

Watch : Disney Greenlights ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Sequel Series With Selena Gomez

Everything IS what it seems for Selena Gomez and David Henrie.

The on-screen brother and sister duo reunited in the Disney Channel's first look at the upcoming sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, titled Wizards.

"WE ARE BACK!!" Selena wrote in the comments of the March 22 Instagram post. "SOOOO GRATEFUL. MAGIC."

The 31-year-old also shared the image to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Guess what?! WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!"

Selena and David first shared that a sequel was in the works in January, alongside an update that they would both serve as executive producers, with Selena coming on as a guest star and David as a series regular.

The original Wizards of Waverly Place—which ran on the Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012—followed the Russos, a family of wizards trying to live a normal life in New York City.

The sequel will pick up with David's Justin Russo as he tries to live a normal, mortal life with his family, who will be played by Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos. That is until his sister Alex (Selena) brings home a wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), and Justin has to dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training.