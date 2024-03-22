Selena Gomez & David Henrie Have Magical Reunion in First Look at Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel

Everything IS what it seems for Selena Gomez and David Henrie.
The on-screen brother and sister duo reunited in the Disney Channel's first look at the upcoming sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, titled Wizards.
"WE ARE BACK!!" Selena wrote in the comments of the March 22 Instagram post. "SOOOO GRATEFUL. MAGIC."
The 31-year-old also shared the image to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Guess what?! WE GOT PICKED UP FOR SEASON 1!"
Selena and David first shared that a sequel was in the works in January, alongside an update that they would both serve as executive producers, with Selena coming on as a guest star and David as a series regular.
The original Wizards of Waverly Place—which ran on the Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012—followed the Russos, a family of wizards trying to live a normal life in New York City.
The sequel will pick up with David's Justin Russo as he tries to live a normal, mortal life with his family, who will be played by Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos. That is until his sister Alex (Selena) brings home a wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), and Justin has to dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training.
And this isn't the first time the Russos have gotten back together. In fact, the original cast—Selena, David, and the actors who played their TV parents, David DeLuise and Maria Canals Barrera—reunited in January when news of the sequel was shared.
But no matter where in the world the cast is, Selena explained that her Wizards family will always hold a special place in her heart.
"I know that you guys love me for me," she told costars DeLuise and Jennifer Stone on their Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast last year. "I tell people all the time I've never had that feeling that I've had with the whole Wizards crew, not just you guys."
She added, "I felt like I was the happiest I had been my whole life [on the show], and I don't want that to be a sad thought, because I'm really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest times for me."
