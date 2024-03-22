Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Vital Proteins Collagen Powder & Coffee Creamer Are 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

We included these products chosen by Jennifer Aniston because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jennifer is a paid spokesperson for Vital Proteins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We hear a lot about the importance of self-care, but most of the time when I read articles with wellness tips and 30-step routines, I just wonder who has the time for all that. I prefer a simple approach because one change can make a major difference. I took a cue from the one and only Jennifer Aniston. In a previous E! interview, the star shared her self-care secrets, including some affordable products that happen to be on sale for the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Jennifer is a huge fan of Vital Proteins products, which is why she became a paid spokesperson, explaining, "It's something I've used every day for a long, long time. And I believe in it and I love it. I've seen the results of it, I've turned people on to it, so it felt very organic."
Her go-to product? The Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder. This unflavored powder is so easy to add to your routine. You can put it in a smoothie or mix it in with your coffee. It's just that easy. If you want to take your morning coffee routine to another level, she also recommended the Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer.
Channel your inner Jennifer Aniston and take advantage of these 30% off deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Vital Proteins Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals
Sell Out Risk: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder (
$27 $18)
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, Unflavored
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Jennifer's collagen powder has 36,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla
"Mornings should be easy. That's why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It's a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers," Jennifer said.
This creamer also comes in coconut and mocha. It has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
—Originally published July 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM PT.