Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: What to Know

When was Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer?

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed after her abdominal surgery in January. "At the time," Kate explained in her video, "it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."

What is Kate Middleton's cancer treatment?

Under the recommendation of her medical team, Kate said she is undergoing "a course of preventative chemotherapy." As she noted, "I am now in the stages of that treatment."

What type of cancer was Kate Middleton diagnosed with?

Kate did not publicly disclose the specific type of cancer doctors found. However, she said her kids are aware of the nature of her illness after the family took time to "reassure them that I am going to be OK."

"As I have said to them," the royal shared, "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."