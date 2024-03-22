Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wish "Health and Healing" for Kate Middleton Following Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending love Kate Middleton's way.

Following the news that the Princess of Wales had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their heartfelt support for their sister-in-law and Prince William.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family," Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from the royal family in 2020 and now live in California, said in a statement to NBC News, "and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Kate shared the news of her diagnosis in a March 22 video message detailing her health journey the last few months.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she said in her first official appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."