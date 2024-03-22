Elena Larrea, Social Media Influencer and Animal Activist, Dead at 31

The world has lost a beloved animal advocate.
Elena Larrea—a social media influencer who founded equine rescue Cuacolandia in Puebla, Mexico—died on March 19 from pulmonary thrombosis, according to the animal shelter. She was 31.
"We will remember and continue working for everything that was courageously promoted by this foundation,"Cuacolandia said in a statement translated from Spanish and shared on Instagram March 20. "We will promote her legacy and love so that our horses, donkeys and mules live in freedom and in adequate conditions in Mexico and here, our sanctuary for horses rescued from abuse and abandonment."
The organization added, "We thank you for all your love and dedication, and wish you an eternal rest and peace. We'll miss you."
Pulmonary thrombosis—also known as pulmonary embolism—is a clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung, according to the Mayo Clinic. The blood clots most commonly come from the deep veins of the legs.
Larrea was an avid horse rider who founded Cuacolandia in 2017 as a sanctuary for neglected and abused equine. After experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Larrea joined OnlyFans to raise funds for the shelter's upkeeping.
"I've always worked for animals," she shared in Spanish during an October appearance on the Comprende Podcast, explaining how she had worked with NGOs before creating Cuacolandia. "I want to leave the world better than I found it."
In the wake of her death, many from the animal advocacy community shared their condolences, with the Animalist Movement of Puebla—which recently partnered with Larrea to help pass legislation safeguarding animal welfare—calling her a "fierce activist and animal protector."
"Her mark remains in our hearts and in the animals rescued by her," the organization shared in an Instagram post translated from Spanish, adding in the caption, "We not only lost a friend, also the animals lost a brave woman, a great example of struggle for the new generations."
Meanwhile, Puebla governor Sergio Salomón described Larrea as a "tireless fighter for the defense of animal welfare."
"The rescue of thousands of horses in conditions of abuse leaves testimony to her life and work," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) in Spanish. "We inform that, through the Ministry of the Environment, we will guarantee the protection of the specimens found in Cuacolandia, derived from procedures of the Animal Welfare Institute. Likewise, we will provide all the necessary help so that other horses are cared for by the authorities that rescued them as well as the rest of the horses, prioritizing their well-being at all times. We will follow your example. Rest in peace, Elena."