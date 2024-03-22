Elena Larrea, Social Media Influencer and Animal Activist, Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The world has lost a beloved animal advocate.

Elena Larrea—a social media influencer who founded equine rescue Cuacolandia in Puebla, Mexico—died on March 19 from pulmonary thrombosis, according to the animal shelter. She was 31.

"We will remember and continue working for everything that was courageously promoted by this foundation,"Cuacolandia said in a statement translated from Spanish and shared on Instagram March 20. "We will promote her legacy and love so that our horses, donkeys and mules live in freedom and in adequate conditions in Mexico and here, our sanctuary for horses rescued from abuse and abandonment."

The organization added, "We thank you for all your love and dedication, and wish you an eternal rest and peace. We'll miss you."

Pulmonary thrombosis—also known as pulmonary embolism—is a clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung, according to the Mayo Clinic. The blood clots most commonly come from the deep veins of the legs.