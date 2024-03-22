Why Kate Middleton Decided to Share Her Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Kate Middleton is opening up about her family's difficult period.

More than two months after the Princess of Wales stepped back from her official duties to recover from planned abdominal surgery, the 42-year-old shared that cancer had been found in subsequent tests.

As for why Kate, who shares children Prince George, 10, Prince Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Prince William, is opening up about her health journey now, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "The Princess wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family."

Kate shared her diagnosis in a video shared to social media March 2022.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer to be present. My medical team then advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."