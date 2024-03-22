Why Kate Middleton Decided to Share Her Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton is opening up about her family's difficult period.
More than two months after the Princess of Wales stepped back from her official duties to recover from planned abdominal surgery, the 42-year-old shared that cancer had been found in subsequent tests.
As for why Kate, who shares children Prince George, 10, Prince Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Prince William, is opening up about her health journey now, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "The Princess wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family."
Kate shared her diagnosis in a video shared to social media March 2022.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer to be present. My medical team then advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
And she further expressed how her family has reacted to her health news.
"This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate—who did not share the type of cancer she was diagnosed with—added in her video message. "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."
She also expressed gratitude by the public's show of support while she's been out of the public eye.
"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she said. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."
Kate isn't the only member of the British royal family facing a health battle as King Charles III is also undergoing treatment for cancer.
Read on for all the updates on Kate, Charles and other royal news from around the world.