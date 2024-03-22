King Charles III Shares Support for Kate Middleton Amid Their Respective Cancer Diagnoses

King Charles III—who is undergoing cancer treatment—addressed Kate Middleton's decision to go public with her own diagnosis, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson saying that the King is "so proud."

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 22, 2024 7:51 PMTags
HealthKate MiddletonRoyalsCelebritiesKing Charles IIICancer
Watch: Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

King Charles III is standing by Kate Middleton amid their respective cancer diagnoses.

Shortly after the Princess of Wales shared that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said His Majesty is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

In fact, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the rep told NBC News, adding that both the King and his wife Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

News of Kate's cancer diagnosis comes nearly two months after Charles, 75, went public with news that he had been diagnosed with a form of the disease.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace shared in a Feb. 5 statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

photos
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

The Palace said Charles was "grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation," the statement added, "and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Likewise, one of the reasons Kate—who is now undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy—opened up about her own diagnosis was to help others affected by the illness to feel "not alone."

"For everyone facing this disease," she said in a video statement March 22, "in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope."

Kate added that she has been leaning on family, including husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.

 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis

2

Michael Strahan's Daughter Shares Update on Chemotherapy Timeline

3

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," the 42-year-old shared. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too."

Kate added, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

For more royal news, keep reading.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

BBC Studios

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health to Share Cancer Diagnosis

2

Michael Strahan's Daughter Shares Update on Chemotherapy Timeline

3

Josh Peck Breaks Silence on Drake Bell and Quiet on Set

4

How Police Found Riley Strain's Body Two Weeks After Disappearance

5

Riley Strain Case: Student Found Dead 2 Weeks After Going Missing