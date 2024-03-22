King Charles III Shares Support for Kate Middleton Amid Their Respective Cancer Diagnoses

King Charles III is standing by Kate Middleton amid their respective cancer diagnoses.
Shortly after the Princess of Wales shared that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said His Majesty is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."
In fact, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the rep told NBC News, adding that both the King and his wife Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."
News of Kate's cancer diagnosis comes nearly two months after Charles, 75, went public with news that he had been diagnosed with a form of the disease.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace shared in a Feb. 5 statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
The Palace said Charles was "grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation," the statement added, "and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
Likewise, one of the reasons Kate—who is now undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy—opened up about her own diagnosis was to help others affected by the illness to feel "not alone."
"For everyone facing this disease," she said in a video statement March 22, "in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope."
Kate added that she has been leaning on family, including husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.
"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," the 42-year-old shared. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too."
Kate added, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."
