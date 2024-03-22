King Charles III Shares Support for Kate Middleton Amid Their Respective Cancer Diagnoses

Watch : Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: Everything We Know

King Charles III is standing by Kate Middleton amid their respective cancer diagnoses.

Shortly after the Princess of Wales shared that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said His Majesty is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

In fact, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the rep told NBC News, adding that both the King and his wife Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

News of Kate's cancer diagnosis comes nearly two months after Charles, 75, went public with news that he had been diagnosed with a form of the disease.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace shared in a Feb. 5 statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."