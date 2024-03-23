We Found the 24 Best Travel Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2024: 57% off Luggage & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TGIF! It's the first official weekend of spring, and the possibilities are endless. Whether you booked a spontaneous day trip or just started packing for the girls' trip that finally made it out of the group chat, or you're simply looking for the best sales to shop from the comfort of your home over the weekend, you're in the right place. Why is that? Because, as it so happens, we're at the halfway mark of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and the deals just seem to keep getting better and better.
There's something for every shopper in the vast sea of savings, from self-care essentials to spring wardrobe basics to home decor to fitness gadgets & so much more. And, there's something here just for you too, Little Miss Jet-Setter. From suitcases for 57% off to avid traveler-approved faves like the Tile Tracker, hanging toiletry bags, portable chargers & more, we dug through all the Amazon travel deals to find the best of the best to save you time & money.
All that's left for you to do is shop away to your heart's content!
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage - Carry-On, 20-inch
First things first, you're going to need something to pack all your items in, and if your old suitcase is barely hanging on by a thread, now is the time to make an upgrade. This lightweight yet durable carry-on with 8,800+ five-star Amazon reviews is currently 57% off, and it has all the space & compartments you need to stay organized on the go.
Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker - Pack of 4
Better safe than sorry should be your mantra when you're packing for a trip, especially if you're going somewhere you've never been before. Do your sanity a favor and stock up on these top-rated Tile Pro trackers that are perfect for keeping a pulse on your luggage, keys & other important items. (Plus, according to my mom, they're great for finding your phone thanks to the button on the Tile that makes your phone ring even on silent.)
Iniu Portable Charger
Your phone is one of the most important items you'll be taking with you on your trip, and the last thing you want is for it to run out of juice during a crucial moment (say, like when you're trying to navigate the directions to your hotel). This portable charger has a whopping 73,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers rave about its quality/value, performance, compact size, and sleek appearance.
Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes
After an eight-hour flight or road trip, it's understandable if your skin is feeling a bit icky. Give your face a quick refresh with these dermatologist-tested cleansing towelettes that have 86,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon. They help lift away dirt, makeup, oil, and sunscreen off your face, and they're made with a micellar-infused triple emollient formula that's both gentle & effective.
Coslus Portable Cordless Water Flosser
Just because you're traveling doesn't mean you can't maintain your full self-care routine. This water flosser helps you take oral hygiene with you wherever you go, and it's a super popular pick among shoppers; according to Amazon, it's been purchased 20K+ times in the past month alone, and right now, you can score it on sale!
EltaMD UV Restore Face Sunscreen
When you're on the road or in the air, you can still be exposed to harmful UV rays, and it's equally (if not more) important to make sure that you're putting on sunscreen. This cult-fave pick from EltaMD contains skin-nourishing ingredients like squalane for restoring moisture and ginger root extract for improving complexion, and it's one of my personal faves that I swear by as well. As someone who's bought this sunscreen from Amazon multiple times before, let me say that this deal is one you don't want to miss.
ARZOPA 16.1-inch Portable Monitor
If you have to work during your travels, it may be hard to stay productive without your full setup. While you can't bring your whole cubicle or home office with you through TSA, this highly rated portable monitor is the next best thing. You can choose from multiple display modes, switch screen orientation views, connect it to various devices & more.
Fyy Travel Cable Organizer Pouch
Speaking of devices, don't just shove all your chargers, earbuds, and USB drives into your backpack — trust us, it will all get tangled. Instead, store all your cords and cables in this electronic travel case that's equipped with two interior layers with all the space & compartments you need to get (and stay) organized.
InfinaCore T3 Folding Wireless Charging Pad
Or, if you really want to declutter your cords and avoid some major headaches, this innovative wireless charging pad is 100% worth investing in. The space-saving design can wirelessly charge up to three devices at once, and it folds up into a compact size when you're done using it. Plus, it even doubles as a hands-free phone holder when folded into a triangle, so you can catch up on your fave show while waiting for your phone to charge.
Boxiki RFID Blocking Sleeves - Set of 12
Keep your credit cards and IDs protected when traveling through airport security with these RFID-blocking sleeves. Featuring high-quality rigid aluminum foil coating, they're designed to prevent electronic access to your cards and block them from being scanned or skimmed.
Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter/Receiver
Save yourself from using the uncomfortable, tiny plane headphones by transmitting your audio to your wireless headphones via this nifty AirFly Pro. It has a battery life of 25+ hours, and it connects up to two headphones to in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TVs & more.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Look flawlessly put-together no matter where you go (or how long your red-eye flight was) with this internet-viral hair wax stick. Use it to smoothen hair frizz, style your edges, and achieve the "clean-girl" look in just a few easy steps. Did we mention that it's formulated with 18 kinds of plant nutrients that nourish your hair while styling it?
Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag With Hanging Hook
This traveler-approved hanging toiletry bag has over 44,800 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's one find that's worth all the hype. It's made of water-resistant, heavy-duty material, and it unfolds to reveal multiple compartments that are perfect for organizing all your hair, makeup & skincare essentials.
LilyAbeille Travel Size Toiletries Bottle Kit
Speaking of which, if you don't want to pack all your value-size bottles of shampoo, conditioner & more into your luggage (or physically can't fit it all), these travel-size bottles are a lifesaver. They're as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing, featuring a leakproof design and BPA-free construction. Plus, they suction on to the shower walls for space-saving functionality.
LeakLocks Toiletry Skins Elastic Sleeve For Leak Proofing
This is the sole item in our list that isn't on sale technically, but at its price, it's an absolute steal. Leakproof all of your toiletry bottles with these genius elastic sleeves, which are designed to fit standard-size & travel-size bottles alike and protect your clothes & other luggage from smelling like shampoo the entire trip.
Hanes Zip-Up Hooded Sweatshirt
At just $13, this full-zip hoodie is an affordable travel essential that future you will thank yourself for buying when you're not freezing your butt off at your airport gate. It has over 93,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, is available in a variety of colors, and is built to last (seriously, I've had my blue one for three years and it's still going strong). Plus, the full-zip design makes it super easy to take off in those hectic TSA lines.
Reolink Security Camera Wireless Outdoor
While this isn't a travel essential you'll be packing in your suitcase, it's a home essential that will help you maintain your peace of mind while you're traveling. This solar-powered home security camera features weatherproof-certified construction and is designed to provide crystal-clear video both day & night. It connects to your phone via the correlating app, so you can monitor your home even if you're halfway across the globe.
Kelofon Green Faux Leather Double Layer Jewelry Storage Box With Mirror
Tiny but mighty, this charming jewelry storage box is intuitively designed for maximum practicality. It includes six ring rolls, three necklace hooks, one mini vanity mirror, and four divided compartments to protect all your favorite pieces. The exterior is crafted from waterproof PU leather, while the interior is made from high-grade velvet.
Renoj Resistance Bands
These resistance bands allow you to squeeze in a quick sweat sesh while traveling, even if the only space you have is your hotel room. There are countless YouTube workout videos you can follow along to, and these bands include three levels of resistance that allow you to adjust the difficulty of your exercise.
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker
Or, if you're headed somewhere where you can go for a jog, this shopper-loved Fitbit fitness tracker is the perfect accessory that will help you make the most of your workout. It comes with up to seven days of battery life, 40+ exercise modes, a built-in GPS, blood oxygen level monitoring, heart rate notifications, health metrics & more.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
Traveling during the warmer months of the year means that you'll probably be sweating at one point or another during your trip. This nifty mini fan with over 41,500 five-star reviews will come in unbelievably handy during those moments, and it even works as a backup power bank and flashlight.
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Breathe in fresh air no matter where you go with this mini portable air purifier, which is equipped with a two-stage filtration system that eliminates up to 99.97% of germs. Plus, it features a cordless design that has a battery life of up to 12 hours, making it perfect for everything from road trips to hotel stays & more.
General Medi Mini First Aid Kit - 110 Pieces
It's always a good idea to have emergency medical supplies on hand in your car, purse, or wherever you go, essentially. This mini first aid kit is a great way to stay prepared on the go, and it includes 110 hospital-grade first aid supplies that will help you clean and dress minor wounds.
Wavytalk Portable Hair Dryer with Diffuser
There's no guarantee that the hair dryer in your hotel or Airbnb will work; stay prepared with this foldable, lightweight hair dryer. It may only weight one pound, but it's super powerful, featuring 1600W of power. It also comes with three heat settings, two airflow settings, and one cool button, along with an attachable diffuser.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
