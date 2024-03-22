How Kate Middleton Told Her and Prince William's Kids About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton is reflecting on her personal conversations with her children.
After announcing her cancer diagnosis March 22, the Princess of Wales explained she wanted to tell her and Prince William's three kids—Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5—about her health first before informing the public.
"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, said in a statement. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."
She then gave an update on how she's been doing.
"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal," the royal continued, "in my mind, body and spirits."
And Kate expressed her appreciation for the support she's received—both from her family and from the public.
"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she added. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."
However, Kate noted it is her wish to navigate this journey privately.
"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the 42-year-old said. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."
As Kate explained, she underwent "major" abdominal surgery in January and it was believed that her "condition was non-cancerous."
"The surgery was successful," she stated. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The type of cancer Kate was diagnosed with has not been publicly shared, with a spokesperson for Kensington Place noting "The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do."
Though the spokesperson did state that Kate began her course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.
As for why the news is being shared now after weeks of speculation about Her Royal Highness, the spokesperson said, "The Princess wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family."
The spokesperson also noted Kate "will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," adding that "she is in good spirits and focused on making a full recovery." As for William, the spokesperson noted, "The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."
Kate acknowledged "it has been an incredibly tough couple of months" for the whole family, including King Charles III who announced his cancer diagnosis in February. And she sent her best wishes to anyone impacted by cancer.
"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," she shared. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
To read more royal news from this year, keep scrolling.