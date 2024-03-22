How Kate Middleton Told Her and Prince William's Kids About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis on March 22 and explained she wanted to tell her and Prince William's kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—before informing the public.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 22, 2024 7:21 PMTags
HealthKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesPrince GeorgeCancerPrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Watch: Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Kate Middleton is reflecting on her personal conversations with her children.

After announcing her cancer diagnosis March 22, the Princess of Wales explained she wanted to tell her and Prince William's three kids—Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5—about her health first before informing the public.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, said in a statement. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

photos
She then gave an update on how she's been doing. 

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal," the royal continued, "in my mind, body and spirits."

BBC Studios

And Kate expressed her appreciation for the support she's received—both from her family and from the public. 

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she added. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both." 

However, Kate noted it is her wish to navigate this journey privately.  

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," the 42-year-old said. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

As Kate explained, she underwent "major" abdominal surgery in January and it was believed that her "condition was non-cancerous."

"The surgery was successful," she stated. "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." 

The type of cancer Kate was diagnosed with has not been publicly shared, with a spokesperson for Kensington Place noting "The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do."

Though the spokesperson did state that Kate began her course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

As for why the news is being shared now after weeks of speculation about Her Royal Highness, the spokesperson said, "The Princess wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family." 

The spokesperson also noted Kate "will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," adding that "she is in good spirits and focused on making a full recovery." As for William, the spokesperson noted, "The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."

Kate acknowledged "it has been an incredibly tough couple of months" for the whole family, including King Charles III who announced his cancer diagnosis in February. And she sent her best wishes to anyone impacted by cancer.  

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," she shared. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

To read more royal news from this year, keep scrolling.

BBC Studios

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

