How Kate Middleton Told Her and Prince William's Kids About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Kate Middleton is reflecting on her personal conversations with her children.

After announcing her cancer diagnosis March 22, the Princess of Wales explained she wanted to tell her and Prince William's three kids—Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5—about her health first before informing the public.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate, who underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, said in a statement. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."