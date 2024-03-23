Shop Sleek & Stylish Humidifiers on Amazon's Big Spring Sale -- Save up to 55% off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you been blasting the heat this winter? Does your skin feel dry because you live in a dry climate? Do you wake up with a dry throat or sinus issues? Are your plants desperate for some moisture? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it's time for you to get a humidifier. There are many reasons why you might want to introduce a humidifier into your home and there plenty of benefits to doing so. Whatever your reason, these are the best humidifiers to add a little moisture back into your life. And, best of all, they're a great deal because of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Benefits of Using a Humidifier
The added moisture that humidifiers pump into the air result in tons of benefits. For starters, dry air can cause irritation to your throat or sinuses and cause allergies to flare up, and humidifiers help lessen the intensity of these problems. During cold and flu season (which feels like is basically year-round at this point), humidifiers can help ease symptoms like coughs. Since blasting the heat or AC can dry out your skin and cause chapped lips, humidifiers are also a great way to soothe dry skin and flaky lips since they replenish moisture. If you're a plant parent, a humidifier can also help tropical varieties to flourish.
With humidifiers starting at just $5 and with so many chic and aesthetically pleasing options to choose from, there's no reason to put off purchasing one any loner. From heavy duty and compact options to stylish ones that you'll want to display, these are the best humidifiers that are sleek and stylish. Conveniently, they're also available for a great price, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale won't last long, so get them before they're gone.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
This best-selling humidifier has 84,000+ 5-star ratings because it's simple yet effective. It has a 25-hour run time and covers 250 square feet, an automatic shut-off feature, an optional nightlight, and is super quiet.
Rave review: "After trying numerous humidifiers, I've finally found the perfect one! This humidifier is a game-changer, offering a straightforward and effective solution without the unnecessary complications."
Everlasting Comfort Large Air Humidifier
The bigger the room, the bigger the humidifier. This large, 6-liter one run covers 500 square feet and has a 50-hour run time, which means less refilling on your part. It also has an LED nightlight, automatic shut-off, and a tray to pour in some essential oils. It's garnered 37,800+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "I bought this nearly two years ago- use it daily from Nov thru May to counter dry heat from my heater. Works great and extremely reliable/ sturdy. It gets my humidity up quite fast and is easy to adjust humidity levels you want."
MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier
This compact, table-top humidifier is ideal for anyone short on space. Since it's rechargeable, you can move this about your home with ease. It has two mist modes – continuous or intermittent – and comes in six cute colors, not to mention it has 16,000+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "I love this product! It's perfect. It may be tiny but it sure is mighty! My house was like a desert and I needed something for small spaces and THIS. IS. IT. Very quiet and lasts alot longer than you think before refill."
LEVOIT Quiet Cool Mist Air Humidifier
If you're looking for a smaller humidifier that still packs a punch, try this 2.5-liter one which has 55,000+ 5-star ratings. It has a knob to adjust the moisture output, a simple design, and still delivers a 25-hour run time. It also comes in a 3-liter tank option and a blue colorway, in case you want something a little bigger or a different vibe.
Rave review: "I was skeptical but decided to try this "LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifier." It is exceptionally easy to use, lasts the entire night on one fill, is surprisingly small yet delivers a strong "cloud" of humidity into the room."
Vromoon Colorful Cool Mini Humidifier
This aesthetically pleasing humidifier won't clash with your home's decor. It's made from beautiful wood and has a flower-shaped spout that adjusts the mist when twisted. Even better, it provides seven hues of ambient lighting and doubles as an essential oil diffuser.
Rave review: "This is a wonderful humidifier for travel or for your office. It's small but mighty. The faux wood accent works in multiple decor schemes. It works really well."
Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Humidifiers
If you don't want a boring old humidifier, go for this adorable Hello Kitty one, which also comes in other adorable animal characters like a fox, sheep, or monkey. Not only is it cute, but it also covers 500 square feet and has a 24-hour run time.
Rave review: "I absolutely love my froggy friend! It works perfectly and is the perfect size for my small apartment. Amazing quality for how low-cost it was compared to other humidifiers! And yes, I'm 23 and I have a froggy humidifier"
PUR Honeywell Mini Cool Mist humidifier
This tiny but mighty humidifier is perfect for keeping on your bedside table. It has a compact shape that delivers 24 hours of moisture, a knob to adjust the level of mist, and an essential oil tray. Choose from four chic colors, like blue or pink.
Rave review: "it's powerful for its size and SO QUIET. Love love love it. It's also so cute looking. Would recommend to anyone."
Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedroom
This tear-drop shaped humidifier is quiet yet powerful, covering up to 500 square feet. It has a knob to adjust humidity levels and a 360 degree rotating spout for the perfect angle, not to mention it has 11,300+ 5-star ratings. It's available in eight fun shades.
Rave review: "I am in love with this thing. The humidity in my bedroom has gone up from 16% to 37% in no time at all, and within hours of turning this thing on I felt genuinely healthier and a lot less dry."
GENIANI Top Fill Humidifier with Essential Oil Diffuser
Boasting over 27,000 5-star ratings, this humidifier has a 40-hour run time and is ideal for large spaces. It has three mist settings (low, medium, or high) and will automatically adjust based on how much moisture is in the air. Plus, it has a tray you can fill up with essential oils.
Rave review: "This is an excellent humidifier! I can't hear any sound at all except when I press the button to turn it on. It creates a nano mist and helps our dry sinuses."
LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom
This large humidifier is ideal for big spaces, with a 60-hour runtime and coverage of up to 505 feet. It has several settings, like a timer and mist options, which can be adjusted directly from the device or via an app. It has 19,400+ 5-star ratings.
Rave review: "This thing is great. It has a nice big capacity and is super easy to fill. Just pull off the top cover and fill it up through the huge opening. The handles make it easy to carry from our bathtub where we fill it. The app is also super easy to use. This thing is literally set and forget."
raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier Diffuser
This sleek humidifier will blend seamlessly into your home and provide you with up to 30 hours of moisture. It opens from the top, making it easy to fill, and has a knob to adjust the mist output. Plus you can put essential oils in it.
Rave review: "As someone who values functionality and aesthetics in household appliances, this cool mist humidifier has been a game-changer for me. Not only does it efficiently add moisture to the air, making a noticeable difference in my living space's comfort level, but its sleek and modern design is an added bonus."
MORENTO Humidifiers
With a large capacity and a long run time, this humidifier is ideal for large spaces. You can set it to low, medium, or high mode and there's even a night light with a timer for sleep mode.
Rave review: "It's seriously reliable and gets the job done. With a massive 4.5L water tank and a crazy 50-hour runtime, this bad boy can cover a big room without breaking a sweat. The cool mist it pumps out keeps things nice and moist, so you can finally say goodbye to dry air."
cjc Cloud Rain Humidifier
TikTok loves this unique cloud rain humidifier, and you might, too. It features 7 color modes, run for up to 10 days with full water, and you can even adjust the "rain" setting to no rain, light rain, or heavy rain. Plus, you can diffuse essential oils while you're at it.
Rave review: "Its charming cloud design not only enhances the aesthetics of my space but also provides a calming natural white noise – the gentle sound of rain is truly therapeutic. [...] This humidifier effortlessly combines functionality with a touch of whimsy, making it a standout addition to my home decor."
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
These weird and clever products on Amazon will make your home so much cooler. Check them out.
—Originally published January 8, 2024, 12:15 p.m. PT