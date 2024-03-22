Kate Middleton Receives Well-Wishes From Olivia Munn and More After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis

After Kate Middleton broke her silence about her health journey to announce that she is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, scores of people sent public messages of support to the Princess of Wales.

Watch: Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Messages of support are pouring in for Kate Middleton after she announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Celebs such as Olivia Munn and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as scores of fans on social media, have publicly expressed their well-wishes for the Princess of Wales, who broke her silence about her health journey in a video posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram March 22 after largely staying out of the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family," Munn, who revealed March 13 she has been battling breast cancer, commented on the post. "Wishing you all the best."

In a message shared on X, the British prime minister stated that the princess "has the love and support of the whole country."

In Kate's video message, which BBC Studios filmed at Windsor March 20, she revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing scheduled "major abdominal surgery" in January. She did not reveal the nature of the malignancy.

"At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," said the princess, who spent two weeks in the hospital and has stepped away from royal duties amid her recovery. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

BBC Studios

The 42-year-old said her diagnosis "came as a huge shock" and that she and husband Prince William, with whom she shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," Kate continued. "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

She added, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate, who has rarely been photographed in public since her hospitalization, recorded her message was posted amid growing speculation and conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts. The speculation was fueled further after major news and photo agencies removed from their databases an official, edited pic of her and her kids, released by Kensington Palace, noting that it did not meet their editorial standards. Following the outcry, Kate issued a rare statement as she continued her recovery.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said in a statement shared by the Palace. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

In its January announcement about Kate's surgery, the Palace said that the princess was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." In her recent video message, she said, "I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

Read messages of support for Kate relayed by celebs and officials below:

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

On March 22, 2024, Kensington Palace released a video of Kate Middleton revealing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was discovered after she had abdominal surgery in January.

"Wales and the World is with you HRH Princess of Wales," Zeta-Jones, who was born in Wales and was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by now-King Charles III in 2011, wrote on Instagram. "Love to you always."

Instagram

Olivia Munn

The Newsroom alum, who revealed March 13 she has been battling breast cancer, commented on Kensington Palace's Instagram video of Kate, "Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best."

John Lamparski/WireImage

Angie Harmon

"We are praying for your full & complete recovery & for strength of mind, body & spirit for you & your entire family," the Rizzoli & Isles alum commented on Kensington Palace's video of Kate. "Thank you for your beautiful spirit & courage."

James Devaney/GC Images

Lauren Sánchez

The media personality, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, commented on the post as well, writing, "Sending love."

Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time," he said in a statement on X. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today."

He added, "I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Speaking at a press briefing following news of Kate's health battle, she said their thoughts are with the princess "and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time," adding, "certainly we wish her a full recovery."

Instagram / James Middleton

James Middleton

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," Kate's brother wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood pic of the two, after she revealed her health diagnosis. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and live in California, said in a statement to NBC News, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King, who shared his own cancer diagnosis in February, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

In fact, Charles has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the rep told NBC News, adding that both he and Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden

"You are brave," President Joe Biden's wife wrote on X, "and we love you."

