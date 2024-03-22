Kate Middleton Receives Well-Wishes From Olivia Munn and More After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Messages of support are pouring in for Kate Middleton after she announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Celebs such as Olivia Munn and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as scores of fans on social media, have publicly expressed their well-wishes for the Princess of Wales, who broke her silence about her health journey in a video posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram March 22 after largely staying out of the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family," Munn, who revealed March 13 she has been battling breast cancer, commented on the post. "Wishing you all the best."

In a message shared on X, the British prime minister stated that the princess "has the love and support of the whole country."

In Kate's video message, which BBC Studios filmed at Windsor March 20, she revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing scheduled "major abdominal surgery" in January. She did not reveal the nature of the malignancy.