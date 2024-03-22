Kate Middleton Receives Well-Wishes From Olivia Munn and More After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis

Messages of support are pouring in for Kate Middleton after she announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Celebs such as Olivia Munn and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as well as scores of fans on social media, have publicly expressed their well-wishes for the Princess of Wales, who broke her silence about her health journey in a video posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram March 22 after largely staying out of the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January.
"Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family," Munn, who revealed March 13 she has been battling breast cancer, commented on the post. "Wishing you all the best."
In a message shared on X, the British prime minister stated that the princess "has the love and support of the whole country."
In Kate's video message, which BBC Studios filmed at Windsor March 20, she revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing scheduled "major abdominal surgery" in January. She did not reveal the nature of the malignancy.
"At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," said the princess, who spent two weeks in the hospital and has stepped away from royal duties amid her recovery. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The 42-year-old said her diagnosis "came as a huge shock" and that she and husband Prince William, with whom she shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, "have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," Kate continued. "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."
She added, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you."
Kate, who has rarely been photographed in public since her hospitalization, recorded her message was posted amid growing speculation and conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts. The speculation was fueled further after major news and photo agencies removed from their databases an official, edited pic of her and her kids, released by Kensington Palace, noting that it did not meet their editorial standards. Following the outcry, Kate issued a rare statement as she continued her recovery.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she said in a statement shared by the Palace. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
In its January announcement about Kate's surgery, the Palace said that the princess was "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." In her recent video message, she said, "I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."
Read messages of support for Kate relayed by celebs and officials below: