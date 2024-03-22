Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancer: Revisiting Her Health Journey

Watch : Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Health Journey, Shares She's Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Kate Middleton has provided answers to her ongoing health journey.

On March 22, the Princess of Wales shared a video statement confirming she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. The news came two months after the Palace first shared the 42-year-old would be undergoing an abdominal surgery, and that her recovery process would keep her away from public engagements through Easter.

"At the time," Kate said of her January procedure during her video update, "it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

She noted that the diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to both herself and Prince William, and that they'd used much of their time away from the public to help explain to their three children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5—what was going on "in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

She closed her statement with a note that she looks forward to returning to the public duties after she has time to focus on her recovery, and with a message of hope to all those grappling with cancer diagnoses.