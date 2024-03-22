Kate Middleton Diagnosed With Cancer: Revisiting Her Health Journey

Kate Middleton has provided answers to her ongoing health journey.
On March 22, the Princess of Wales shared a video statement confirming she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. The news came two months after the Palace first shared the 42-year-old would be undergoing an abdominal surgery, and that her recovery process would keep her away from public engagements through Easter.
"At the time," Kate said of her January procedure during her video update, "it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
She noted that the diagnosis came as a "huge shock" to both herself and Prince William, and that they'd used much of their time away from the public to help explain to their three children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5—what was going on "in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."
She closed her statement with a note that she looks forward to returning to the public duties after she has time to focus on her recovery, and with a message of hope to all those grappling with cancer diagnoses.
"At this time," she added, "I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Kate's statement confirming her diagnosis came after weeks of speculation online and in the media surrounding the details of her health—speculation that was only further ignited after Kate shared an image with her children for the U.K.'s Mother's Day on March 10 that was subsequently removed from news sites for allegations of photoshop.
Following the photo's removal, the Princess shared a statement to X that apologized for "any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused" while admitting that she does like to "occasionally experiment with editing."
But despite the many theories that abounded—including rumors that images of Kate and William in a car together in March had been photoshopped, or that a video of the two shopping in Windsor together wasn't actually Kate—Kensington Palace maintained from the onset that Kate's seclusion from the public was in line with the information originally shared regarding her recovery process.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for Kate told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."
Today, Kate is grateful for the support she's received—both in her personal life and from the world beyond.
"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too," she shared in her video statement. "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."
