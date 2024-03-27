Exclusive

Why Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette Calls Himself Jax Taylor 2.0

Vanderpump Rules fans, say "bon jour" to your new favorite reality TV villain. Find out what Vanderpump Villa's Lead Server Marciano Brunette thinks of comparisons to Jax Taylor.

Watch: 'Vanderpump Villa' Star Marciano Brunette Calls Himself Jax Taylor 2.0

Get ready to say "bonjour" to your new favorite reality TV villain, Vanderpump Rules fans.

Meet Marciano Brunette: Lead Server on Lisa Vanderpump's new Hulu reality series Vanderpump Villa, which follows the hijinks of the hand-selected staff at her exclusive French estate Chateau Rosabelle.

From taking frowned-upon shots with guests to getting into a screaming match with a costar in front of vacationers, the Las Vegas-based hospitality expert certainly has bad boy qualities reminiscent of VPR's most infamous SUR-ver. But does Marciano consider himself the Jax Taylor of LVP's latest reality TV staff?

"Honestly, I take it as a compliment," he exclusively told E! News of the comparison. "I'm not going to say anything poorly about Jax, but I would like to think I'm a better version of Jax. I'm Jax 2.0. I think if there was a comparison to be made, that that would be the closest comparison, that's for sure. I'm OK with it. I think it's fairly fitting."

However, Lisa doesn't necessarily see the similarities.

"No, he's different," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told E!. "He's a bit of a naughty boy but, no, he's definitely different than Jax thankfully."

One especially "naughty" act fans can expect to see Marciano engage in this season? Possibly hooking with a Chateau Rosabelle guest, which is teased in the explosive Vanderpump Villa trailer.

"I think you'll see in the trailer," he said coyly of the rendezvous, "that I maybe cross a line here and there."

Gavin Bond/Hulu/Felix Kunze/Bravo

But despite breaking the rules a bit here and there, Marciano did admit he was remorseful whenever he found himself embroiled in drama with his costars.

"Anything I do regret doing in this Chateau, I try and make up for it at the end of the day," he noted. "There's definitely gonna be some instances that I falter and I will end up regretting it, but I try and make up for it for sure."

See all the wild antics to come when Vanderpump Villa premieres April 1 on Hulu. And keep reading to meet all 12 of Lisa's new staffers.

Hulu

Marciano Brunette, Lead Server

Las Vegas

Hulu

Andre Mitchell, Mixologist

Dallas

Hulu

Eric Funderwhite, Chateau Manager

Los Angeles

Hulu

Emily Kovacs, Housekeeper

New York

Hulu

Stephen Alsvig, Events Coordinator

Las Vegas

Hulu

Anthony Bar, Executive Chef

Los Angeles

Hulu

Priscila Ferrari, Server

Los Angeles

Hulu

Telly Hall, Mixologist

Atlanta

Hulu

Grace Cottrell, Housekeeper

St. Augustine, Fla.

Hulu

Hannah Fouch, Server

Las Vegas

Hulu

Caroline Byl, Sous Chef

Miami

Hulu

Gabriella Sanon, Events Coordinator

Miami

