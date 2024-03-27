Why Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette Calls Himself Jax Taylor 2.0

Get ready to say "bonjour" to your new favorite reality TV villain, Vanderpump Rules fans.
Meet Marciano Brunette: Lead Server on Lisa Vanderpump's new Hulu reality series Vanderpump Villa, which follows the hijinks of the hand-selected staff at her exclusive French estate Chateau Rosabelle.
From taking frowned-upon shots with guests to getting into a screaming match with a costar in front of vacationers, the Las Vegas-based hospitality expert certainly has bad boy qualities reminiscent of VPR's most infamous SUR-ver. But does Marciano consider himself the Jax Taylor of LVP's latest reality TV staff?
"Honestly, I take it as a compliment," he exclusively told E! News of the comparison. "I'm not going to say anything poorly about Jax, but I would like to think I'm a better version of Jax. I'm Jax 2.0. I think if there was a comparison to be made, that that would be the closest comparison, that's for sure. I'm OK with it. I think it's fairly fitting."
However, Lisa doesn't necessarily see the similarities.
"No, he's different," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told E!. "He's a bit of a naughty boy but, no, he's definitely different than Jax thankfully."
One especially "naughty" act fans can expect to see Marciano engage in this season? Possibly hooking with a Chateau Rosabelle guest, which is teased in the explosive Vanderpump Villa trailer.
"I think you'll see in the trailer," he said coyly of the rendezvous, "that I maybe cross a line here and there."
But despite breaking the rules a bit here and there, Marciano did admit he was remorseful whenever he found himself embroiled in drama with his costars.
"Anything I do regret doing in this Chateau, I try and make up for it at the end of the day," he noted. "There's definitely gonna be some instances that I falter and I will end up regretting it, but I try and make up for it for sure."
See all the wild antics to come when Vanderpump Villa premieres April 1 on Hulu. And keep reading to meet all 12 of Lisa's new staffers.
