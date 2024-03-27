Why Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette Calls Himself Jax Taylor 2.0

Watch : 'Vanderpump Villa' Star Marciano Brunette Calls Himself Jax Taylor 2.0

Get ready to say "bonjour" to your new favorite reality TV villain, Vanderpump Rules fans.

Meet Marciano Brunette: Lead Server on Lisa Vanderpump's new Hulu reality series Vanderpump Villa, which follows the hijinks of the hand-selected staff at her exclusive French estate Chateau Rosabelle.

From taking frowned-upon shots with guests to getting into a screaming match with a costar in front of vacationers, the Las Vegas-based hospitality expert certainly has bad boy qualities reminiscent of VPR's most infamous SUR-ver. But does Marciano consider himself the Jax Taylor of LVP's latest reality TV staff?

"Honestly, I take it as a compliment," he exclusively told E! News of the comparison. "I'm not going to say anything poorly about Jax, but I would like to think I'm a better version of Jax. I'm Jax 2.0. I think if there was a comparison to be made, that that would be the closest comparison, that's for sure. I'm OK with it. I think it's fairly fitting."

However, Lisa doesn't necessarily see the similarities.