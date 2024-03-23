The Diane von Furstenberg x Target Collection Is Officially Here—This Is What You Need To Buy ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's finally happening—Diane von Furstenberg's collaboration with Target has officially landed! And trust me, it's more than just a fashion moment. With a whopping 200+ pieces spanning across clothing, beauty, and home decor, you'll definitely want to strategize your shopping spree.
This vibrant collection, co-designed by Diane and her granddaughter Talita, is the ultimate celebration of the brand's 50th anniversary. From chic activewear to iconic wrap dresses, you'll find it all, with prices ranging from a steal at $4 to a splurge-worthy $100. And there's even customizable furniture starting at $300—perfect for elevating your space ladies.
"Every collection we create is about making women feel confident so they can be the women they want to be," said Diane in Target's press release. "Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend that invitation to even more women who want to experience timeless pieces that bring effortless glamour and empowerment to their everyday lives."
When can you get your hands on these must-haves? The launch went down today on Target's website bright and early, kicking off at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. And fear not, if you prefer the in-store experience, most Target locations will be stocking up later today (make sure to double-check those local store hours before you hit the road).
Just keep in mind the coveted collection is here for a limited time only, and trust me when I say, it's going to sell out FAST. So, if you're eyeing those bold matching sets, statement jumpsuits, or vibrant tableware, keep scrolling to be among the first to snag these long-awaited pieces.
Shop DVF x Target Clothing Collection
Women's Long Sleeve Midi Arrow Geo Green Wrap Dress - DVF for Target
Elevate your wardrobe with this long-sleeve midi arrow wrap dress from Diane von Furstenberg for Target. Crafted from soft, lightweight fabric and adorned with a captivating arrow geo green pattern, it's a modern twist on the iconic DVF wrap dress style.
Women's Sea Twig Blue Tube Top - DVF for Target
Make a statement with the Sea Twig tube top from DVF's Target collection. Crafted from soft, lightweight cotton-blend fabric in a classic sea twig blue pattern, this tube top features side ruching and a flattering mid-length cut. Plus, with removable straps, you can customize your look with ease.
Women's A-Line Sea Twig Blue Skirt - DVF for Target
The A-Line Sea Twig skirt is a true fashion gem. Crafted from soft, lightweight cotton-blend fabric in a classic sea twig blue pattern, this skirt boasts an elastic waistband for all-day comfort, while its A-line silhouette and below-knee length ensure a flattering fit that's both timeless and chic.
Women's Seamless Collared Ribbed Polo Sports Bra - DVF for Target
Crafted from soft, stretchy fabric with a ribbed texture and seamless construction, this green sports bra offers comfort and support in a chic cropped length. Finished with a flattering V-neckline and polo collar, it's the perfect blend of fashion and function for your active lifestyle.
Women's Utility Sleeveless Yellow Poppy Jumpsuit - DVF for Target
Chic and comfortable, the utility poppy jumpsuit by Diane von Furstenberg for Target is a must-have. Crafted from soft, stretchy cotton fabric, this sleeveless jumpsuit features adjustable shoulder straps for a personalized fit, while its utility style complements the vibrant yellow poppy pattern.
Women's 2pc Satin Cami and Shorts Geranium Leaf Pajama Set - DVF for Target
Crafted from silky satin in a stylish geranium leaf pink/black pattern, this cami and short set offer ultimate comfort for lounging or bedtime. It also features a full elastic waistband for added flexibility and endless mix-and-match possibilities.
Shop DVF x Target Home Collection
Geranium & Ginkgo Leaves Reversible Comforter - DVF for Target
Instantly transform your bedroom with the Geranium & Ginkgo Leaves reversible comforter from Diane von Furstenberg for Target, offering both comfort and eye-catching design. Crafted from soft sateen fabric with micro piping and generous filling, this reversible comforter showcases a striking geranium & ginkgo leaves pattern, while corner ties and button closures ensure it stays securely in place for a cozy night's sleep.
Cracked Glass Black/White Shade Round Accent Table Lamp - DVF for Target
Illuminate your home with flair using the cracked glass round accent table lamp. Boasting a clear glass base and a pleated fabric cone shade with a striking cracked glass pattern in black and white, this lamp offers both style and functionality with its convenient on/off light setting controlled by a socket turn-knob rotary switch.
Floral Toile 4pc Dining Bowl Set - DVF for Target
Enhance your dining aesthetic with the Floral Toile 4-Piece dining bowl set, offering four charming bowls adorned with a floral toile pattern and complemented by gold-finish rims. Crafted from durable stoneware, these bowls ensure both dishwasher and microwave safety, providing style and practicality for all your dining needs.
Dot Glass Pitcher - DVF for Target
Impress your guests with the dot glass pitcher, perfect for serving up lemonade, and cocktails. Crafted from clear glass adorned with a unique dot pattern, each pitcher is one-of-a-kind, adding an extra special touch to your table setting. Just keep in mind this pitcher is not dishwasher-safe and must be hand washed.
Arrow Geo Green/Yellow Poppy Adult Cooking Apron - DVF for Target
Crafted from 100% cotton woven fabric with an adjustable neck strap and waist tie for a personalized fit, this poppy cooking apron features two spacious front pockets for convenient utensil storage, all while adding a vibrant touch to your kitchen attire with its bright and bold patterns and colors.
4pc Short Glass Drinkware Set - DVF for Target
Serve drinks in style with the 4-piece short glass drinkware set, featuring clear glass tumblers with streaks in cherry tomato, purple, yellow, and green. Designed for cold beverages, these 6.8-ounce glasses are easy to clean by hand washing.
Charlotte's Garden 3 Panel Room Divider - DVF for Target
Upgrade your space with the 72-inch 3-panel room divider, expertly crafted with a wood frame and hinged panels boasting arched designs. Customizable and made-to-order, its vibrant Charlotte's Garden pattern in yellow, red, blue, and white allows you to partition areas with privacy while elevating your decor with unique style and color.
