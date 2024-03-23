The Diane von Furstenberg x Target Collection Is Officially Here—This Is What You Need To Buy ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's finally happening—Diane von Furstenberg's collaboration with Target has officially landed! And trust me, it's more than just a fashion moment. With a whopping 200+ pieces spanning across clothing, beauty, and home decor, you'll definitely want to strategize your shopping spree.

This vibrant collection, co-designed by Diane and her granddaughter Talita, is the ultimate celebration of the brand's 50th anniversary. From chic activewear to iconic wrap dresses, you'll find it all, with prices ranging from a steal at $4 to a splurge-worthy $100. And there's even customizable furniture starting at $300—perfect for elevating your space ladies.

"Every collection we create is about making women feel confident so they can be the women they want to be," said Diane in Target's press release. "Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend that invitation to even more women who want to experience timeless pieces that bring effortless glamour and empowerment to their everyday lives."