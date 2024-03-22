Elevate Your Spring Wardrobe For Less With These Can't-Miss Fashion Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It seems like just yesterday, we were bundling up in our coziest booties and hibernating the winter days away. We're already three days into spring (& Aries season!), and the season's kicked off with an absolute bang. Our favorite brands have all launched major seasonal sales, and we've been scrambling to shop all the best swimwear, home decor, beauty essentials, and travel gear.
We're not the only ones who have taken the term "spring refresh" to heart. To celebrate the sunny days to come, Amazon has launched its first-ever Big Spring Sale, and boy oh boy, are we excited. Putting away all our cold-weather clothes has us in the mood to do some shopping for breezier, vacay-ready layers. We're happy to report that our search has yielded some amazing results. Not only do these items ship incredibly fast with Prime membership, you can score some huge savings on them right now.
After some digging, we've rounded up the best spring break 'fits from Amazon that are as stylish as they are comfortable, from swimsuits, dresses & jumpsuits to heels, sandals & more. No matter what you have planned for your spring itinerary, we've got you covered, so take a look!
PrettyGarden Women's Summer Bodycon Long Maxi Dress
This understated maxi dress is a spring closet staple that's comfy enough to lounge around in but also super easy to dress up with just a pair of kitten heels and minimal-chic gold jewelry. The dress skims your body, hugging your curves in all the right places while still allowing full movement.
Kirundo High Waist Boho Floral Maxi Skirt
Perfect for the beach (and recreating Mamma Mia! musical numbers), this floral maxi skirt is as comfy as it is chic. it drops down to your ankles and features an elastic high-waist design with a pleated hem.
Dokotoo Side Split Midi Dress
From date night to brunch with the girlies, this stylish midi dress has you covered. It's designed with a square neck, tie knot straps, and an empire waist with smocked back detailing that allows for a bit of stretch for all-day comfort.
PrettyGarden Flowy Maxi Dress
No spring wardrobe is complete without a flowy dress. Feminine and chic, this tiered dress comes in a wide range of colors/patterns and has 6,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
PrettyGarden Bodycon Maxi Tube Dress
Pull on this strapless dress for an effortless yet totally Insta-worthy OOTD that's perfect for a night out in town. The ribbed knit material hugs your body in all the right places without making you feel uncomfortable or constrained, and it comes in 21 different colors.
Zesica Linen Tank Crop Top & Shorts
Keep it breezy yet elevated with this two-piece set that gives off total "coastal granddaughter" vibes. It includes a sleeveless neck crop top with high-waist shorts (that have pockets!), both of which are made from soft & skin-friendly linen fabric.
Trendy Queen Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Crop Top
This bestselling crop top is a great all-season closet staple. Wear it on its own with some statement jewelry or layer up on those chillier days — plus, with it being on sale, it's the perfect opportunity to stock up in different colors!
Sojos Small Round Polarized Sunglasses
Another shopper-loved pick, these Sojos sunglasses have over 10,200 five-star reviews on Amazon. According to the brand, they feature UV400 lenses that block out 99% of UV rays, and they come in eight different colorways.
Shaperx Tummy Control Shapewear
This internet-viral bodysuit has a huge following with over 18,400 five-star Amazon reviews (even our shopping editor is a major fan!). While I've seen this item go on sale before, it's not often discounted to this extent, which means that you should absolutely add this to your cart stat.
Zesica Ribbed Tank Top
Amazon has some amazing picks for basic essentials that you'll want to have in your closet for years to come, including this stylish tank top that's available in 14 colors. It's made from soft, stretchy ribbed knit fabric that's lightweight & breathable, and it features a high neck that's perfect for pairing with jewelry and layering up with any outerwear of your choice.
PrettyGarden Casual Summer Midi Dress
This darling puff sleeve dress makes us want to have a picnic with our gals, toasting glasses of wine while nibbling on a charcuterie set. It's designed with a stretchy, comfy bodice that flares out into an A-line skirt, creating a flattering silhouette (even on those days when you're feeling a tad bloated).
M Mooham Dainty Gold Necklace
This bestselling gold necklace is the perfect everyday accessory that will instantly elevate any outfit you pair it with. It has over a whopping 31,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers rave about everything from the appearance & quality to the value, versatility, and fit.
Molerani Sleeveless Casual Loose Swing Button Down Midi Dress
Keep it casual & chic with this lightweight, stretchy midi dress. It's available in 41(!) different colors and patterns, and sizes range from X-Small through 3X-Large. Did we mention that it has actual pockets?!
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra
If you've been in the market for some new lingerie and comfy basics, Bali's Big Spring Sale is one you don't want to miss. Take, for example, this shopper-loved wireless bra that comes in 23 colors and has 28,400+ five-star Amazon reviews. The sizes range from 32B-42DD, and it's perfect for the warmer months ahead thanks to the moisture-wicking Cool Comfort fabric.
Maidenform Women's Firm Control Cami Shapewear
Or, if you're looking for a basic staple that will also help snatch your figure and keep you secure, this cami shapewear from Maidenform is a solid choice. It has 5,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers can't get enough of the comfort, appearance, and quality of this camisole. The longer length helps shape your figure from the upper hips to the bust line, and the wraparound midsection panel helps smoothen out your tummy without making you feel constricted.
With it being 63% off, now is your chance to stock up!
Zesica Women's Long Maxi Dress
Understated elegance meets trendy chic with this maxi dress. It features a straight neckline with tie-up ribbon straps, a shirred & stretchy bodice, and subtle tiered detailing. From beachside brunches to dinners out on town, this versatile dress can do it all.
Meladyan Women's Round Neck Basic Racerback Camisole
Crop tops are a spring wardrobe essential, and this top-rated one with 4,700+ five-star Amazon reviews comes in 23 different colors perfect for completing any outfit you have planned. Pair this black top with the wide leg trousers above, a breezy white blazer, white sneakers, some sunnies, & your fave gold jewelry for a casual-yet-elegant (a.k.a. "model-off-duty") look.
Nufiwi 2-Piece Pants Set
This breathable two-piece set is perfect as a swimsuit cover-up that feels like an actual, stylish outfit. The button-down shirt and pants feature oversized styling, and the textured detailing gives an elevated feel to the overall look.
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
These minimal-chic heels will pair well with any elevated outfit you have planned for your vacay. They come in a myriad of colors/patterns, and they're available in sizes 5-13.
Anrabess Women's Summer Wide Leg Jumpsuits
Available in 19 colors, this breezy linen blend jumpsuit is the perfect blend of comfy and chic. The front cutout gives an elevated vibe to the outfit, while the stretchy shirred back detailing & wide leg bottoms flatter your silhouette without constricting your movement.
Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit has 18,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it comes in 28 different colors & patterns. The suit comes with padded cups & adjustable shoulder straps, and the sizes range from X-Small through XX-Large.
Zesica Women's 2024 Summer Crochet Hollow Out Long Sleeve
From the beach to the pool, this crocheted long-sleeve will keep you covered up in style & comfort. It's available in 20 different styles/colors, and it's both machine-washable and hand-washable.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Short jeans are a must-have for any warm-weather vacations, and Levi's 501 shorts are a cult-fave classic with 18,800+ five-star Amazon reviews. Choose from a wide range of colors/styles and sizes (both standard & plus size are available).
Realtix Satin Silk Backless Tube Tops Maxi Dress
If you have a fancy dinner date or night out with your girls planned during your spring vacay, this satin maxi dress is a perfect fit for your spring vacay wardrobe. Available in 24 chic colors, the dress features a folded bust detail, ruched elastic on the back with a stunning open-back design, and an invisible zip on the side.
Cushionaire Women's Franca Woven Slide Sandal
These woven sandals are as comfy as they are trendy, and you won't regret packing them this spring. The white goes perfectly with any outfit, but we also adore the eight other colors the sandals are available in.
Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants
These wide leg trousers have 11,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and they come in a wide range of colors with sizes ranging from X-Small to 2X (including short & long options).
Lillusory Women's Summer Casual Flutter Sleeve Square Neck Smocked Midi Dress
If you're entering your soft girl spring era, this smocked midi dress is the perfect outfit for you. Made from a soft fabric that beautifully drapes against your figure, the dress features a flattering square neckline, stretchy smocked bodice, and a swing A-line silhouette.
Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge
Pack these bestselling wedge sandals with 15,700+ five-star Amazon reviews for all-day style & comfort. They come in a wide range of colors, and the ankle strap styling allows for easy on-and-off wear.
Anrabess Women's Summer Straps One Shoulder Linen Jumpsuit
If stylish comfort is what you're looking for with your spring vacay OOTDs, you can't go wrong with this one-shoulder linen jumpsuit. Featuring a high waist with figure-flattering pleating, the jumpsuit is available in 21 different colors and can easily be dressed up or down to fit your preferred vibe.
When is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?
The first Amazon Big Spring Sale runs from March 20 to 25, 2024. Amazon customers can shop deals on beauty products, spring fashion, electronics, home products, and more.
What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
Customers can shop deals on seasonal items including spring fashion, outdoor furniture, cleaning and organization products, and Amazon devices.
How can I find the best deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
You can find curated deals from E! Insider Shop throughout the sale. New deals will drop throughout the six-day sale. You can also shop Amazon Big Spring Sale deals here.
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
No, all customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. However, Prime members will have special access and exclusive deals. If you are not a Prime member yet, you can join now to start enjoying your member benefits including fast, free shipping and exclusive discounts.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Join now for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Join now for a free 6-month trial.
