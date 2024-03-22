Khloe Kardashian Frees the Nipple in Completely Sheer LBD

Although Khloe was totally in her element at her sister's launch party, she's kept a low profile in recent months.

In fact, she shared insight into why she wasn't able to attend the 2024 People's Choice Awards last month, in which she won Reality TV Star of the Year. "Why I wasn't there last night, I suffer from really extreme migraines," Khloe said in a Feb. 19 video. "There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there."

Despite not being able to make an acceptance speech on stage, she still took a moment to thank her fans.

"I am so incredibly thankful and blown away," she continued. "This makes no sense to me. The very first couple years I thought, 'This has to be a fluke. People feel bad for me.'"

After winning the trophy for the sixth time, Khloe expressed just how humbled she was.

"Awards don't really make me tick," she admitted. "They don't really make my heart beat like that but this one, being that it's from the people, this one means a lot to me."