Khloe Kardashian Frees the Nipple in Completely Sheer LBD

Khloe Kardashian celebrated younger sister Kylie Jenner's new cocktail brand, Sprinter, by wearing a completely see-through black dress.

No bra, no problem.

At least, that was Khloe Kardashian's fashion motto after she recently stepped out in a NSFW look that left little to the imagination. To celebrate her youngest sister Kylie Jenner's new canned cocktail brand, Sprinter, Khloe sizzled in a risqué LBD.

For the March 21 event—held at Catch Steak LA—the Good American founder freed the nipple in a completely see-through black dress. The sheer look also featured a one-shoulder design (hence the no-bra situation) and curve-clinging material.

She paired the minidress with black briefs, sheer tights and black pointed-toe pumps. And for a pop of color, Khloe clutched onto a bright blue mini Birkin bag.

The 39-year-old star wasn't the only one celebrating in a head-turning LBD. Kylie also opted for an all-black look, donning a plunging latex halter dress. And while the siblings were on the same fashion page, their mother Kris Jenner stole the show in a white power suit with black lapels.

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Bikini Photos

"I'm so happy for you @kyliejenner," Khloe captioned her March 22 Instagram. "Happy thoughts and cocktail dreams everyone!"

Rachpoot The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Although Khloe was totally in her element at her sister's launch party, she's kept a low profile in recent months.

In fact, she shared insight into why she wasn't able to attend the 2024 People's Choice Awards last month, in which she won Reality TV Star of the Year. "Why I wasn't there last night, I suffer from really extreme migraines," Khloe said in a Feb. 19 video. "There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there."

Despite not being able to make an acceptance speech on stage, she still took a moment to thank her fans.

"I am so incredibly thankful and blown away," she continued. "This makes no sense to me. The very first couple years I thought, 'This has to be a fluke. People feel bad for me.'"

After winning the trophy for the sixth time, Khloe expressed just how humbled she was.

"Awards don't really make me tick," she admitted. "They don't really make my heart beat like that but this one, being that it's from the people, this one means a lot to me." 

But there's a reason she hasn't lost the award yet. Keep reading to see Khloe's fashion evolution over the years.

