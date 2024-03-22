Why Mauricio Umansky Doesn't "Want to Ask" Kyle Richards About Morgan Wade

Watch : Kyle Richards Addresses Her "Love" for Morgan Wade Amid Dating Rumors

Mauricio Umansky is sharing his side of the story.

Less than two weeks after Kyle Richards addressed their separation on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, the real estate mogul gave his take on the state of their marriage and where she stands with Morgan Wade.

"I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Mauricio told his colleague Santiago on the 10th episode of Buying Beverly Hills—which premiered on Netflix March 22—when asked what's going on between Kyle and Morgan. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up."

And The Agency founder noted he was OK with not asking her.

"They definitely have some sort of a connection together," he continued. "You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."

"And maybe one of the reasons I don't want to ask is because I don't want to put the extra pressure on her," the 53-year-old added. "Like, if it's working for her and it's giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we're dealing with, I'm good with that."