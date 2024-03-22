Why Mauricio Umansky Doesn't "Want to Ask" Kyle Richards About Morgan Wade

Mauricio Umansky is sharing his side of the story.
Less than two weeks after Kyle Richards addressed their separation on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, the real estate mogul gave his take on the state of their marriage and where she stands with Morgan Wade.
"I don't really know, to be quite honest with you," Mauricio told his colleague Santiago on the 10th episode of Buying Beverly Hills—which premiered on Netflix March 22—when asked what's going on between Kyle and Morgan. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Honestly, I just never asked straight up."
And The Agency founder noted he was OK with not asking her.
"They definitely have some sort of a connection together," he continued. "You know, there's no question about that. I mean, they spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."
"And maybe one of the reasons I don't want to ask is because I don't want to put the extra pressure on her," the 53-year-old added. "Like, if it's working for her and it's giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we're dealing with, I'm good with that."
What had been causing him stress, Mauricio noted, was dealing with the media attention around his and Kyle's separation. And he isn't the only one who's been affected by it.
Earlier in the episode, Mauricio—who shares stepdaughter Farrah, 35, and daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with Kyle—had a sit-down with his three eldest children in which he apologized for telling TMZ the former couple were officially separated before they'd heard it from him. He then went on to tell his daughters how Kyle brought up the separation, which was first revealed in July 2023.
"You mom came and she talked to me," Mauricio recalled, "and she said, 'Listen, I want us to be separated. The rules are that I'm not gonna be asking you what you're doing. I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. You go out. You date. Like, we are separated.'"
While he didn't go into detail about what led to the separation, he acknowledged things hadn't been perfect between them.
"I 100 percent see that I have caused mom some pain," he added, "and I wanted to do everything possible to just save it."
However, Mauricio admitted that, at that point, he and Kyle had "really not had any conversations in the last two months at all." And while, he said they had an "amazing 26 years" together, he noted he also wanted some space.
"Wherever this thing ends up, I'm not ever going to do anything that jeopardizes the ability for us to have family dinners and to be cordial and to be cordial with the business and the money," he shared. "Everything is just ours. We built everything together, so I'm not ever going to do anything that is uncordial on any level."
For her part, Kyle has said she and Morgan are friends and not a couple. She's also revealed whether she and Mauricio have talked about divorcing.
"It's hard for us to say that word I think," Kyle said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, which aired March 13. "But he's looking for a place to move out, and I haven't really seen any progress. We get along well, but like friends."
For a timeline of their separation, keep reading...
