J. Crew's Sale is Up To 50% Off — And It's Making Us Want Summer ASAP

When you think of spring, there are certain things that come to mind, like Easter, rain showers, blossoming flowers, and the fact that summer is right around the corner. When we think of spring, though, what comes to mind are sales, and lots of them. That's because it's the time of year where many brands offer up amazing deals to celebrate the official end of winter. Consider it a sign to refresh your wardrobe with the new season, like J. Crew.
Right now, J. Crew is offering 40% off sitewide, including warm weather styles you'll wear all spring and summer long. Over at J. Crew Factory, you'll also find 40% off everything, plus an extra 50% off clearance styles plus and an additional 20% when you spend $125 and use the code SHOPNEW, which isn't that hard to do considering their lineup is *chef's kiss*. Really, there's never been a better time to stock up on timeless J. Crew staples than right now. From linen shorts to flowy dresses and stunning swimwear, keep reading to see what we're shopping during J. Crew and J. Crew Factory's spring sale, where you can get deals of up to 50% off.
Wide-Leg Crop Jean In All-Day Stretch
White jeans are a great way to wear denim in the warmer months. This cropped, wide-leg pair has a bit of stretch for comfort and comes in three inseam lengths for the perfect fit.
Short-Sleeve Striped Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress
This comfy cotton mini t-shirt dress with a tie detail around the waist can be dressed down with a pair of white sneakers or dressed up with some wedges.
Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Available in a wide array of colors, this one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit is so chic. It has a flattering, ruched bodice and removable cups. Plus it comes in regular and tall lengths.
Vintage Rib Shelf-Bra Tank Top
What makes this classic ribbed tank so amazing is that it has a built-in shelf-bra, which means that you won't have to worry about any straps peeking through. Choose from 12 colors.
Cameron Slim Cropped Pant In Four-Season Stretch
With their slim fit and tailored silhouette, these ankle-length pants are the perfect pair to wear to the office. Plus, it has plenty of stretch for all-day comfort.
Woven Espadrille Flats
Featuring woven uppers and a jute-wrapped platform, these espadrille flats are sure to become your go-to shoes this summer.
Active Skort With Scalloped Hem
This exercise skirt is so cute, you'll want to wear it even when you're not working out. It has built-in shorts for coverage and a sweet scalloped hem.
Vintage Jersey Cropped T-Shirt In Stripe
Made from 100% cotton, this boxy, slightly cropped t-shirt is a modern take on a classic. No matter which of the five colors you choose, it's sure to look good with any bottoms you pair it with.
Cross-Back Beach Dress In Linen-Cotton Blend
This light-weight, breezy linen maxi dress will be your best friend during hot summer days (and nights). The crisscross straps are adjustable and the smocked back provides comfy stretch.
Striped Linen-Blend Drawstring Short
Everyone needs a pair of linen shorts like these, which have a white and beige striped pattern, pockets, and an adjustable drawstring waistband.
Sweater-Vest
Pair this sleeveless sweater with linen pants for cool summer nights or layer it beneath a denim jacket during spring. Available in two shades, this sweater is a versatile piece that you'll get so much use out of.
