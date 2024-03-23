J. Crew's Sale is Up To 50% Off — And It's Making Us Want Summer ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When you think of spring, there are certain things that come to mind, like Easter, rain showers, blossoming flowers, and the fact that summer is right around the corner. When we think of spring, though, what comes to mind are sales, and lots of them. That's because it's the time of year where many brands offer up amazing deals to celebrate the official end of winter. Consider it a sign to refresh your wardrobe with the new season, like J. Crew.

Right now, J. Crew is offering 40% off sitewide, including warm weather styles you'll wear all spring and summer long. Over at J. Crew Factory, you'll also find 40% off everything, plus an extra 50% off clearance styles plus and an additional 20% when you spend $125 and use the code SHOPNEW, which isn't that hard to do considering their lineup is *chef's kiss*. Really, there's never been a better time to stock up on timeless J. Crew staples than right now. From linen shorts to flowy dresses and stunning swimwear, keep reading to see what we're shopping during J. Crew and J. Crew Factory's spring sale, where you can get deals of up to 50% off.